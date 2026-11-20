“Rude”: Trump Snaps at Woman Reporter Who Dared to Ask Question
Maybe don’t hold a press conference if you don’t want people to ask you questions?
The president tore into an NBC reporter after a rambling press conference Friday, lashing out at the woman for trying to ask a question as he heaped praise onto White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
“I’m going to end it on Stephen, he’s really, he deserves it because forget about his little statement that he made right now, he covered a lot of territory, he’s been with me a long time he’s really a talent,” Trump swooned. “He’s got a big heart. A lot of people think he doesn’t, they think he’s hard on immigration, hard on this—he’s got a tremendous heart.”
But a question from NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba on the matter was apparently enough to immediately send Trump over the edge.
“Please, come on,” Trump said, incredulously motioning towards the reporter. “Who are you with? Who are you with?”
“I’m with NBC, sir,” Alba said.
“You are really a rude person,” Trump retorted.
The president didn’t handle it much better when Alba pointed out that her question—at a press conference, no less—was relevant to the topic at hand.
“Well you’re talking about immigration, sir,” she said.
“I’m not talking to you,” Trump spat back. “You shouldn’t be in the front row. You should be in the back row.”
Not long afterward, the White House’s Rapid Response account on X slammed Alba as a “VERY rude Fake News loser from NBC.”
“These people truly have no shame,” the account posted. “It’s disgusting how they act in the presence of the President of the United States.”
But if Trump can’t handle the heat, then he should probably get out of the kitchen, as this is far from the first time that Trump has erupted at a woman journalist. Last year, Trump abruptly ended a line of questioning about the Epstein files by barking at a female Bloomberg News reporter, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.” Then in February, Trump similarly skewered CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins for bringing up Jeffrey Epstein’s myriad victims, declaring that she was the “worst reporter” and doesn’t smile enough.
Recently, Trump has wagged his finger at ABC News’s Rachel Scott, repeatedly interrupted a female reporter during an Oval Office announcement, and verbally attacked CBS News’s Nancy Cordes and CNN’s Kristen Holmes. Just this week, Trump torched Alba’s colleague, NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor, calling her “pathetic” and talentless for asking about the nationwide FAA ground stop.