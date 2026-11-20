Pentagon staffers were also instructed to see if officers had supported General Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who described Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator.”

Those internet searches prevented the promotion of 17 officers, the senior official said. All of the women and people of color who were selected for promotion, save for one, were also withheld. This is not the first report that Hegseth has moved to block or delay the promotion of members of marginalized groups.

Hegseth personally intervened to block the promotion of several senior Navy officers, including at least two female officers and two Black male officers, four current and former defense officials revealed in June. He did the same thing to Army officers in March, and has reportedly thwarted the advancements of more than one dozen female and Black officers across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Marines.