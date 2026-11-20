Did Pete Hegseth Use Weird Internet Searches to Decide Who to Promote?
Senate Democrats sent the Defense secretary a letter demanding answers.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blocked promotions for DOD officers who’d publicly supported figures or policies caught in the crossfire of his pointless culture wars. Now, Senate Democrats want him to explain himself.
A senior Pentagon official told MS NOW that Hegseth has directed Pentagon workers to conduct internet searches on officials recommended for promotion to one- or two- star ranks, in order to see if they’d supported policies such as efforts to promote Covid-19 vaccines, participation in diversity equity, and inclusion events, or the U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Pentagon staffers were also instructed to see if officers had supported General Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who described Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator.”
Those internet searches prevented the promotion of 17 officers, the senior official said. All of the women and people of color who were selected for promotion, save for one, were also withheld. This is not the first report that Hegseth has moved to block or delay the promotion of members of marginalized groups.
Hegseth personally intervened to block the promotion of several senior Navy officers, including at least two female officers and two Black male officers, four current and former defense officials revealed in June. He did the same thing to Army officers in March, and has reportedly thwarted the advancements of more than one dozen female and Black officers across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Marines.
In a letter obtained by MS NOW Friday, Senator Mark Kelly demanded that Hegseth explain why he blocked perfectly capable officers from ascending through the ranks.
“It is particularly troubling that officers may be penalized for faithfully implementing lawful policies and directives issued by previous administrations,” Kelly wrote. “This sends a dangerous message that servicemembers’ careers depend on whether their past service aligns with the political preferences of the current administration, rather than their performance, judgment, and leadership.”
The Arizona Democrat is poised to become chair on the Armed Services Committee when the Democrats take control of the Senate.