Trump Phones Are Here—and They’re a Mess
Nothing is like what Donald Trump promised.
After more than a year-long wait, Trump Mobile customers have finally received their golden T1 phones. But it’s far from what they asked for.
Those who invested in the Trump family’s burgeoning cellphone business were promised a state-of-the-art device. For just $499, they could carry the latest and greatest display of Trumpian sycophancy in their very own pockets. Turns out, the offering is just another cheap hunk of plastic.
Initial promotions for the MAGA phone claimed it would sport a 6.78-inch screen with 12GB of RAM, the same amount as the latest iPhone models, with a matte gold finish and a laser-engraved American flag and “T1” on the back. Perhaps most importantly, the Trump Phone also advertised an all-American production, stamped with a “Made in America” guarantee.
But pretty much none of that actually panned out. The real device is smaller in scale, with a downsized 6.25-inch screen. And while it does actually have 12GB of RAM, it’s not exactly clear what users can do with it, as some reviewers found that the phone’s most basic functions—such as its fingerprint ID and its messages app—were compromised or broken.
One early reviewer noted that the T1 phone was effectively an exact replica of (or maybe even the same phone as) the HTC U24 Pro. Both phones share the same design and same interior layout. They even seem to use many of the same components: earlier this year, NBC News swapped parts between the two phones and found they both still worked perfectly.
And despite Donald Trump’s gold obsession, the phone is, clearly, not gold. Trump himself declared in March that there’s “never been a paint that’s made that looks like gold,” and that holds true for the Trump-branded phone, which reviewers noted is more of an “ugly” metallic yellow color and entirely composed of plastic.
Most egregiously, the phone wasn’t made in America. Its components were sourced largely from China and the Philippines and later assembled in the U.S.—a far cry from Trump Mobile’s original promise.
An estimated 590,000 people bought into the sales pitch, supplying the Trump Organization with a cash influx of about $59 million total. Buyers were told they would receive their smart phones by September 2025, but after that date came and went, the company simply issued a statement that there would be no refunds.