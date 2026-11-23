Trump says of new Dem-controlled Congress: "We could end up with great healthcare in our country — we could end up better than dealing with the Republicans." https://t.co/9Nbfspi2BN — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 22, 2026

This sudden openness to bipartisanship came after Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed framed his support for Medicare for All as “Trumpcare,” complete with a mocked-up image of a golden health insurance card, in a post earlier this month—which Trump then reposted on his Truth Social account Saturday. El-Sayed responded by doubling down on his campaign for universal health care over the weekend.

“Well, the president signaled openness to the opportunity, and you know I played lacrosse growing up, and I was always taught that you play the ball, not the man,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday. “My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country health care.”

“Trumpcare for All would save the average American thousands of dollars a month. You just care more about protecting Big Insurance and Big Pharma to admit it,” El-Sayed posted on X Sunday, responding to Republican Senator Rand Paul’s criticism of universal health care. “Donald, come get your boy.”