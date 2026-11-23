Could Democrats Trick Trump Into Improving Health Care?
Abdul El-Sayed seems to gotten the president’s attention.
There’s a “real possibility” that President Trump compromises with the Democratic congressional majority on health care, he said during a press conference on Friday.
“There’s a real possibility that we get a lotta great things done, especially on health care,” Trump told reporters. “I’m open to great health care. Now, can it be what they want? No. But it can be a combination of what we all want—and we could end up with great health care in our country. We can end up better than dealing with the Republicans.”
This sudden openness to bipartisanship came after Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed framed his support for Medicare for All as “Trumpcare,” complete with a mocked-up image of a golden health insurance card, in a post earlier this month—which Trump then reposted on his Truth Social account Saturday. El-Sayed responded by doubling down on his campaign for universal health care over the weekend.
“Well, the president signaled openness to the opportunity, and you know I played lacrosse growing up, and I was always taught that you play the ball, not the man,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday. “My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country health care.”
“Trumpcare for All would save the average American thousands of dollars a month. You just care more about protecting Big Insurance and Big Pharma to admit it,” El-Sayed posted on X Sunday, responding to Republican Senator Rand Paul’s criticism of universal health care. “Donald, come get your boy.”
Trump seems to be responding positively to El-Sayed’s proposition, likely because it has the president’s name on it. And as the Michigan Senator-elect has said, it doesn’t really matter what they call it—as long as Americans don’t have to choose between good health and financial ruin anymore.