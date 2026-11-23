In September, the House passed a bill that would prevent lawmakers from buying new individual stocks, but wouldn’t require them to sell the stocks they already own. The bill didn’t pass the Senate, with Democrats arguing that it didn’t go far enough to actually solve the problem.

However, even if Democrats were to pass a stronger version of the bill, it wouldn’t touch the corrupter-in-chief: President Donald Trump, who has become much, much richer through stock trading, including shares of Nvidia, for which he loosened export restrictions and then reaped the benefits.

Regardless, come January, Sessions’s assertion that “Washington isn’t corrupt” may quickly be put to the test, as Senator Elizabeth Warren and fellow Democrats have indicated that they will be launching investigations into Trump, his family members, and members of the administration for their potentially corrupt business dealings. We’ll all have to wait and see what they find.