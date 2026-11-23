GOP Rep.: Congress Can Trade Stocks Because D.C. is “Not Corrupt”
This will go over well.
One Republican representative has a very basic argument against banning stock trading: It’s just, like, not even necessary!
“They’re trying to make it seem like Washington is corrupt,” Representative Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Monday morning. “Washington is not corrupt.”
Phew, I was getting worried there for a second!
Soon-to-be Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday that passing a bill banning stock trading among lawmakers would be one of the Democrats’ first priorities in the new year, stressing that Democrats had to “clean up the mess in Washington,” starting with Congress.
“Which is why very early on in the new Congress, House Democrats are going to move to ban members of Congress from trading stock,” Jeffries said on CBS’s Face the Nation.
In September, the House passed a bill that would prevent lawmakers from buying new individual stocks, but wouldn’t require them to sell the stocks they already own. The bill didn’t pass the Senate, with Democrats arguing that it didn’t go far enough to actually solve the problem.
However, even if Democrats were to pass a stronger version of the bill, it wouldn’t touch the corrupter-in-chief: President Donald Trump, who has become much, much richer through stock trading, including shares of Nvidia, for which he loosened export restrictions and then reaped the benefits.
Regardless, come January, Sessions’s assertion that “Washington isn’t corrupt” may quickly be put to the test, as Senator Elizabeth Warren and fellow Democrats have indicated that they will be launching investigations into Trump, his family members, and members of the administration for their potentially corrupt business dealings. We’ll all have to wait and see what they find.