“Sex Sells”: Trump Says Jensen Huang’s Affairs Are Actually Good
Donald Trump successfully lobbied for Huang’s return to Nvidia.
Donald Trump seems to believe that Jensen Huang’s scandalous affair will actually improve his career.
Huang resumed his roles as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and member of the board Monday morning. The board of directors said that their decision to ignore the billionaire’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy and the subsequent national security concerns were based on influential conversations with “senior levels of the United States government.”
Trump phoned in to CNBC to take credit for his part in the psyop moments after the company announced Huang’s reappointment, noting that he personally assured the board both “directly and indirectly” that Huang was not a national security risk. But in the midst of bragging about throwing around the weight of the U.S. government, Trump also let slip that he believed the Nvidia exec’s foreign entanglement would benefit Huang in the long run.
“I think he’s going to start off at an almost higher level,” Trump told the business network. “He apologized for indiscretion, which was unfortunate.”
“That was probably, that’s what brought it to such a level, because sex sells, fellas,” Trump said. “Sex sells.”
“He’s apologized for that, to the company, to the country, to his family and his wife,” Trump continued, taking a beat to compliment Huang’s wife. “And they’ve accepted and I think everyone’s accepted.”
“I actually think it could be—I mean it sounds strange—but I think it could be a net positive. People are realizing how the job he’s done, and put—it was a terrible spotlight in one way, but in another way it showed how advanced this company is, how incredibly advanced it is with respect to chips.”
“I think he’s gonna be at a similar level to what he was. I don’t think he’s going to be diminished at all. I think people respect what he’s gone through, and he’s handled it very well,” Trump said.
Shortly after the interview concluded, Trump shared an artificial intelligence–generated image on his Truth Social account of Huang’s face photoshopped onto the famous photograph of Trump raising his fist after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Only, Huang’s variant had the CEO holding a red bra over his head, with an Nvidia branded flag behind him.
Huang was effectively forced out of Nvidia earlier this month after reports emerged that he had had several affairs, including two with Nvidia employees and another with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset.
Trump reportedly knew about the affair for months, but did nothing to mitigate the potential national security risks. Instead, Trump only got involved when the situation started to turn south for Huang, and Nvidia’s stock prices as a result.
Nvidia shares spiraled in the weeks after Huang was ousted from the company he co-founded, rattling the U.S. economy and Trump’s personal stock portfolio with it. The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year.
But few in Washington appear to be on the same page as Trump about Huang’s grand return to Silicon Valley. Several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized the board’s decision shortly after it was announced, arguing that congressional investigations into Huang’s attachments and Nvidia’s potentially compromised environment must proceed.
This story has been updated.