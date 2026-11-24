In an interview with CNBC, Donald Trump openly flaunted his role in pressuring Nvidia’s board to rehire its leader, Jensen Huang, despite Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump also declared that U.S. officials informed Nvidia that Huang doesn’t pose a national security threat. Yet this comes even as the The New York Times just reported on leaked intelligence showing the woman who had the affair with Huang was in touch with a senior Chinese spy figure during that period. Per the Times, this is a key reason U.S. intelligence was so concerned about the situation. These revelations badly undercut Trump’s pro-Huang spin. They also suggest intel sources want Trump’s pressure for his reinstatement to appear more dubious. We talked to Adam Gurri, the publisher of Liberal Currents, who’s been writing well about these developments. We discuss how Trump’s personalist dictator inclinations are shaping this scandal, why Nvidia doing Trump’s bidding is a bad omen, and why the incoming Democratic Congress must make breaking elite impunity a central mission. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
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Trump’s Vile Nvidia Spin Wrecked by Leaks From His Own Intel Officials
As Trump successfully pressures Nvidia’s board to rehire Jensen Huang, new leaks suggest U.S. intelligence officials are still deeply concerned about the threat Huang may pose to national security.
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