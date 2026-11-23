Trump Sent Vance to Save Jensen Huang’s Butt
The vice president was dispatched to convince Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back.
What President Donald Trump wants, he gets. Well, JD Vance gets it for him.
Over the weekend, Trump sent Vance to persuade Nvidia’s board of directors to reinstate Jensen Huang, The Wall Street Journal reports. After checking in with Attorney General Todd Blanche, Vance set off to persuade the board, telling them that the U.S. government didn’t view Huang as a national security risk, a U.S. official told the Journal.
Trump isn’t being coy about his role in Huang’s triumphant return. He told CNBC earlier Monday that he “made the deal” to reinstate Huang, and said that he spoke to the board both “directly and indirectly.”
The president also assured Nvidia’s leadership that there was no national security threat. “We gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump told CNBC.
Vance was purportedly tapped for the task because of his Silicon Valley connections. The vice president worked in venture capital there after graduating from law school, and is close with Peter Thiel and other tech billionaires.
Being trusted with this negotiation seems to mean a lot to Vance: Trump mentioned Vance’s role briefly in his interview with CNBC, saying that he was “dealing with a vice president, JD Vance, who’s great.” Vance proudly reshared the clip on X.