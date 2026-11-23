“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit had temporarily halted the detonation after environmental groups sued, but the Army invoked emergency legal powers to bypass the court order and was still planning to go ahead with the explosion, which was initially scheduled for Monday and then delayed to Wednesday.

The New York Times reported last week that the Army had rejected an alternative for destroying the explosives that would not have carried the same risk of lead dust. Any tactic for getting rid of the deteriorating explosives comes with risks; the Army said that the cleaner option would require military personnel to handle the explosives, making them more likely to explode at random and put its handlers in danger.