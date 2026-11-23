Lawyer Up, JD Vance: Democrats Investigating Vice President
The vice president is under scrutiny for a deal involving Venezuelan oil and a campaign donor.
John Addison—a former gasoline trader at the world’s largest energy and commodity trading company and massive donor to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance—secretly met with Vance just days before the Trump administration invaded Venezuela, and even ended up getting a special license to sell Venezuelan crude oil out of it. Now Senate Democrats plan to investigate Vance and Addison.
“I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil,” New Hampshire Democratic Senator (and future Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Senate Committee Chair) Maggie Hassan wrote in a letter to Vance, according to Reuters.
Earlier this month, the vice president and Addison reportedly met on the tarmac in Bozeman, Montana, and discussed using Addison’s company at the time, Vitol, to sell the oil the Trump administration planned to seize from Venezuela after invading the country and capturing President Nicolás Maduro.
Vance and Addison claim the meeting never happened, and that the administration’s selection of Vitol was purely based on merit—and not the fact that Addison donated $300,000 to Vance in 2019 and $7 million to Trump and Trump-supporting groups in 2024.
“Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting,” Hassan wrote in her letter. Vance has yet to reply.
This probe is one of many to be expected as Democrats take control of both the Senate and the House, and the Trump administration has given them plenty to investigate. From alleged backroom deals like this in addition to insider trading and pay-to-play schemes, we may be getting a much better look under the hood of the Trump administration next year.