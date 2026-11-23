Earlier this month, the vice president and Addison reportedly met on the tarmac in Bozeman, Montana, and discussed using Addison’s company at the time, Vitol, to sell the oil the Trump administration planned to seize from Venezuela after invading the country and capturing President Nicolás Maduro.

Vance and Addison claim the meeting never happened, and that the administration’s selection of Vitol was purely based on merit—and not the fact that Addison donated $300,000 to Vance in 2019 and $7 million to Trump and Trump-supporting groups in 2024.

“Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his ‌private jet ⁠and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting,” Hassan wrote in her letter. Vance has yet to reply.