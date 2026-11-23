Trump Dedicates Entire Speech to Ripping Into His First 2028 Target
Donald Trump has decided which Democrat to go after first.
Election Day 2026 proved that the American public is tired of high gas prices, impossible affordability levels, and the Iran War. But rather than meaningfully address any of that, the president has decided to turn his gaze toward Gavin Newsom.
Donald Trump addressed the Justice Department Monday in a speech that almost singularly focused on the California governor and his recent decision to spare all of California’s death row inmates—some 548 of them. Pending the approval of the state Supreme Court for a few cases, those prisoners will now serve life in prison instead of facing the death penalty.
“Gavin Newsom coddles murderers, rapists, and other scum of the Earth criminals because he is devoid of a soul... unable to comprehend the hurt he is causing victims’ families and loved ones,” White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X prior to Trump’s speech. “God will not judge him well.”
Newsom is widely expected to throw his hat in the ring for the 2028 presidential race, and will reportedly reveal his plan as soon as early January. He is one of the few national Democratic standouts that has heavily hinted at a potential bid for the Democratic nomination, aside from former Vice President Kamala Harris.
But Trump is, nonetheless, opting to give Newsom more attention.
“Governor Newsom is failing the victims and their families by refusing to carry out justice against these barbaric child killers and serial killers. These murderers raped, tortured and terrorized innocent victims. Governor Newsom must stop playing politics with public safety,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital.
The White House has singled out 20 convicted killers from Newsom’s clemency proposal, highlighting the various crimes they’ve committed, including murdering children, sexual abuse, torture, and serial murder. But Newsom has defended his decision against capital punishment.
“California voters have voted to keep the death penalty on the books, and I respect that,” Newsom said in a statement earlier this month. “But the constitution also gave every governor clemency authority, and that power exists for moments when law as applied cannot be squared with justice. For me, this is that moment.”
Capital punishment is not the simple crime deterrent or solution that the Trump administration has chalked it up to be. Critics of the death penalty argue that, much like the broader criminal justice system, the death penalty disproportionately affects low-income people of color who do not have the best access to good attorneys and potential justice. Generally, people of color are far more likely to be executed by the state than white people, according to a statistic cited by the ACLU.
And all too often, those convictions are not accurate. At least 156 people have been taken off death row since 1973 after it was proven they did not commit the crime. For every 10 death row executions, there’s at least one person exonerated at the national level.
Beyond that, the death penalty is expensive, time-consuming, and all too often completely ineffective. Just this past September, Tennessee inmate Christa Pike survived a second lethal injection attempt, sending her to the hospital on a ventilator and sparking human rights concerns.