Capital punishment is not the simple crime deterrent or solution that the Trump administration has chalked it up to be. Critics of the death penalty argue that, much like the broader criminal justice system, the death penalty disproportionately affects low-income people of color who do not have the best access to good attorneys and potential justice. Generally, people of color are far more likely to be executed by the state than white people, according to a statistic cited by the ACLU.

And all too often, those convictions are not accurate. At least 156 people have been taken off death row since 1973 after it was proven they did not commit the crime. For every 10 death row executions, there’s at least one person exonerated at the national level.

Beyond that, the death penalty is expensive, time-consuming, and all too often completely ineffective. Just this past September, Tennessee inmate Christa Pike survived a second lethal injection attempt, sending her to the hospital on a ventilator and sparking human rights concerns.