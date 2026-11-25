The Nvidia scandal just got worse. Now that Donald Trump pressured Nvidia into retaining leader Jensen Huang, claiming he’d been “exonerated” despite an affair with someone allegedly passing advanced AI to China, reporters sharply questioned Attorney General Todd Blanche about the Justice Department’s role. It went badly. Blanche refused to say whether Huang had been investigated. He dodged questions about Trump’s claims that Huang had been investigated and exonerated. And he was evasive in many other ways too. That means this scandal has now broadened to include how law enforcement is handling it. So we talked to Representative Jamie Raskin, the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin explains how Democrats will investigate DOJ’s role in this fiasco, what will happen when Trump and Blanche obstruct, and what this whole story shows about Trump’s undying love of the world’s autocrats and dictators. Raskin also discusses the role of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who reportedly weakened chip-transfer rules in a way that may have benefited his former firm. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
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Trump Nvidia Scandal Worsens as Todd Blanche Presser Backfires Badly
In an interview, incoming House Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin details what Democrats want to know about the shameless attorney general–DOJ handling of the Jensen Huang affair.
Attorney General Todd Blanche in Washington, D.C., on November 23
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Attorney General Todd Blanche in Washington, D.C., on November 23