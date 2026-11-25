It went badly. Blanche refused to say whether Huang had been investigated. He dodged questions about Trump’s claims that Huang had been investigated and exonerated. And he was evasive in many other ways too. That means this scandal has now broadened to include how law enforcement is handling it.

So we talked to Representative Jamie Raskin, the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin explains how Democrats will investigate DOJ’s role in this fiasco, what will happen when Trump and Blanche obstruct, and what this whole story shows about Trump’s undying love of the world’s autocrats and dictators.

Raskin also discusses the role of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who

that may have benefited his former firm.

Listen to this episode

. A transcript is here