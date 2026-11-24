These tariffs are meant to be a revised version of the “Liberation Day” tariffs, holding a metaphorical import tax gun to the heads of countries the U.S. has any kind of trade deficit with in exchange for investments that likely won’t do anything to help everyday Americans. Those tariffs were also struck down by the Supreme Court.

China’s upcoming tariff rate won’t be more than 20 percent, the EU’s no more than 15 percent. There will be built-in options to lower those rates if countries move to reduce their own manufacturing industries—at the behest of President Trump. Regardless, these new tariffs are already facing a backlash.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance’s tariffs continue to screw over families, farmers, and small businesses—driving up costs and making life more expensive,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X Tuesday. “This Administration’s failed economic policies are a disaster for Pennsylvanians—and they just don’t give a damn.”