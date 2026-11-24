Clueless Trump Wants to Bring Back His Most Disastrous Policy
Get ready for more price hikes.
More tariffs are coming.
The Trump administration is ready to propose a new set of tariffs against the European Union, China, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and 27 other EU members, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. They are expected to be announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in the coming days.
These tariffs are meant to be a revised version of the “Liberation Day” tariffs, holding a metaphorical import tax gun to the heads of countries the U.S. has any kind of trade deficit with in exchange for investments that likely won’t do anything to help everyday Americans. Those tariffs were also struck down by the Supreme Court.
China’s upcoming tariff rate won’t be more than 20 percent, the EU’s no more than 15 percent. There will be built-in options to lower those rates if countries move to reduce their own manufacturing industries—at the behest of President Trump. Regardless, these new tariffs are already facing a backlash.
“Donald Trump and JD Vance’s tariffs continue to screw over families, farmers, and small businesses—driving up costs and making life more expensive,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X Tuesday. “This Administration’s failed economic policies are a disaster for Pennsylvanians—and they just don’t give a damn.”
“We’re going to lose the WH in ’28 because of this. We’ve added less than 10,000 manufacturing jobs and are still about -200,000 what we were in 2023,” conservative commentator John Cardillo said. “All these new tariffs will do is drive prices higher and hurt American companies forced to pay them upfront, as there are no US made alternatives for much of what they’re importing. Trump is crushing American businesses and consumers.”
“Three weeks ago voters told Trump prices were the problem. Now he’s getting ready to bring the tariffs back. He clearly didn’t get the message,” former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote Tuesday. “The rates would roughly match last year’s. Countries that cut deals with Trump would pay 15 percent or less, and everyone else would pay more. I’m not against trade enforcement. But we already tried this, and it led to higher prices for all of us. The importers got refunds and we got stuck with the costs.”
Tariffs are one of the primary reasons voters gave for abandoning Trump and the GOP in the midterm elections, as price hikes on daily goods like meat, appliances, and automobiles negatively impacted millions of Americans. His return to them is questionable, to say the least.