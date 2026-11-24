Trump Uses Turkey Pardon Speech to Cry Election Fraud
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
The presidential turkey pardon is a silly, annual Thanksgiving tradition that spares the lives of a pair of turkeys and, more importantly, sets the celebratory tone ahead of one of America’s biggest national holidays. Donald Trump’s 2026 variation of the typically delightful ceremony was anything but.
Instead, the president used the opportunity at the lectern on the White House South Lawn Tuesday to address the American public for the umpteenth time about his myriad construction projects, including his half-finished ballroom, and supposed midterm election fraud.
“I’m pleased to report that the price of gasoline also has dropped 20 percent in the last two weeks. You notice it dropped right after the election? I wonder if someone had that in mind. A little strange,” Trump said.
Gas has dropped nearly 90 cents over the past two months, a welcome reprieve following months of rising prices due to the Iran war. The underlying reason has several contributing factors, ranging from increased oil flow out of the Middle East (including through the Strait of Hormuz), Trump’s diminished warmongering rhetoric, and anticipated seasonal price adjustments on the cusp of winter.
But the president apparently has not interpreted the deflated costs as an achievement of his administration, but rather a post-midterm conspiracy cooked up by his perceived political enemies.
“That happened with the Covid vaccine, right? Right after the election they announced we had a Covid vaccine,” Trump mused—referring to the results of the rapid vaccine development program during his first administration, which hit the market in December 2020—before immediately unraveling his own point. “But I actually announced it a few days before so I can’t blame them too much for that.”
For nearly 20 minutes, Trump prattled to the American public about his various mental fixations before eventually ceding the floor to this year’s two birds: Freedom and Feathers (whose names Trump promptly insulted).