“I’m pleased to report that the price of gasoline also has dropped 20 percent in the last two weeks. You notice it dropped right after the election? I wonder if someone had that in mind. A little strange,” Trump said.

Gas has dropped nearly 90 cents over the past two months, a welcome reprieve following months of rising prices due to the Iran war. The underlying reason has several contributing factors, ranging from increased oil flow out of the Middle East (including through the Strait of Hormuz), Trump’s diminished warmongering rhetoric, and anticipated seasonal price adjustments on the cusp of winter.

But the president apparently has not interpreted the deflated costs as an achievement of his administration, but rather a post-midterm conspiracy cooked up by his perceived political enemies.