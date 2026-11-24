“We’re going to lose the WH in ’28 because of this. We’ve added less than 10,000 manufacturing jobs and are still about -200,000 what we were in 2023,” conservative commentator John Cardillo said. “All these new tariffs will do is drive prices higher and hurt American companies forced to pay them upfront, as there are no US made alternatives for much of what they’re importing. Trump is crushing American businesses and consumers.”

“Three weeks ago voters told Trump prices were the problem. Now he’s getting ready to bring the tariffs back. He clearly didn’t get the message,” former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote Tuesday. “The rates would roughly match last year’s. Countries that cut deals with Trump would pay 15 percent or less, and everyone else would pay more. I’m not against trade enforcement. But we already tried this, and it led to higher prices for all of us. The importers got refunds and we got stuck with the costs.”

Tariffs are one of the primary reasons voters gave for abandoning Trump and the GOP in the midterm elections, as price hikes on daily goods like meat, appliances, and automobiles negatively impacted millions of Americans. His return to them is questionable, to say the least.