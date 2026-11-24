Judge Rips Into Trump DOJ for Blatant Election Interference Ploy
A federal judge called the lawsuit over Hunter Biden’s laptop an attempt to score “cheap political points” ahead of the midterms.
A federal judge determined Tuesday that the Justice Department intentionally rushed charges against a pair of former FBI officials who worked on the Hunter Biden laptop case, all at the behest of Donald Trump.
The DOJ attempted to prosecute former intelligence analyst Nikki Floris, who ran the intelligence division at the Washington Field Office, and Bradley Benavides, a former deputy assistant director for counterintelligence. Both were charged with lying to Congress regarding Biden’s laptop contents. But the case barely had any legs at all and earlier this month was thrown out by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, who argued at the time that the government’s case was tantamount to “weaponization.”
Faruqui further explained his rationale in a 48-page opinion Tuesday, tying the meritless accusations to Trump’s orders—and the midterm election cycle. A portion of Faruqui’s timeline of events preceding the charges pinpoints a July 16 national address delivered by the president, in which Trump specifically directed the FBI, as well as the CIA and the Justice Department, to investigate and charge people who participated in an alleged “cover-up” during the 2020 presidential election. The following day, FBI Director Kash Patel assigned the case to the Kansas City FBI office.
From Faruqui’s position, “there was no date of legal significance looming that necessitated the urgency of a complaint.”
“However, there was a date on the calendar that cannot be ignored,” Faruqui noted. “The midterm elections.”
“The motive for [the rush to charge] is clear: to appease President Trump in his campaign of retribution against the FBI and to score cheap political points to impact the midterm elections.”
Faruqui blasted the DOJ for compromising on its own values throughout the second Trump administration, arguing that the “slapdash prosecution” of Floris and Benavides is a testament to how far the department has compromised on its self-purported values of “independence and impartiality.”
He also observed that the general public has “suffered” under the administration’s loose approach to law enforcement, writing that “this case is not a one-off mistake” but rather one in a long string of “botched, politicized cases” where the government has rushed to charge, only for the prosecutions to eventually unravel and fall apart. He cited statistics indicating that, over the last 10 years, the government had dismissed just 0.5 percent of the cases charged by criminal complaint, whereas, by comparison, the government moved to dismiss a stunning 21 percent of all cases charged by criminal complaint during the eight-week period in which the National Guard occupied Washington.
“For years, the Administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real,” Faruqui concluded. “Only the call is coming from inside the house—the White House. Perhaps, less time on the pool and more on reflecting.”