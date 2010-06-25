This time, Whitehouse told me he plans to focus on how conservative courts have limited the rights of plaintiffs to challenge corporations before juries by restricting the right to sue and on the evidence that can be brought into play.

“Corporations hate juries,” Whitehouse said. “It’s the one part of government you can’t buy.” He will link this argument with a challenge to the Supreme Court’s appalling Citizens United decision, which gives corporations virtually unlimited rights to spend money to influence elections. Invoking the baseball umpire metaphor made popular by Roberts, Whitehouse observed that “corporations have a different strike zone in the Supreme Court than regular people.”

Franken previewed his own approach earlier this month in a powerful speech to the American Constitution Society that has already made conservatives unhappy. Franken argued that the right has dominated the judicial debate by suggesting that “the Court’s rulings don’t matter to ordinary people” through a focus on cases involving late-term abortion, flag-burning and pornography.

The time has come, Franken said in an interview, for progressives to recognize that Roe v. Wade has distracted attention from what is now at the heart of the judicial controversy: the ability of individuals to assert their rights against corporations.

“If you use a credit card, if you work, if you drink water, you’re affected by the court,” he said. “Roe is important, but there’s this whole other area we weren’t talking about.”

In his speech, Franken cited a long list of conservative rulings that powerfully affected average citizens: decisions against shareholders’ rights, against workers fighting for their pensions, against small-business owners battling price-fixing, against environmentalists trying to protect wetlands – and, note well, in favor of Exxon when it capped punitive damages for the Valdez oil spill.

How will this argument affect Kagan? It puts her in a perfect position of being able to tell Republican senators what they claim to want to hear: that she is resolutely opposed to “legislating from the bench.”

At this moment in history, those words would signal her refusal to join a conservative majority on the court determined to enhance the power of private corporations and to undermine the right of our government’s elected branches to legislate and regulate in the public interest.

