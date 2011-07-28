Kagan also connects to the reader by taking us into her confidence. “Pretend you are financing your campaign through private donations. Would you prefer that your opponent receive a guaranteed, upfront payment of $150,000, or that he receive only $50,000, with the possibility—a possibility that you mostly get to control—of collecting another $100,000 somewhere down the road?” she asks. “Me too.” The “me too” is an inspired touch—a little badda-bing that has the effect of making the majority look arrogant and out of touch.

Kagan’s real strength, however, is her ability to brush away the legalistic smokescreens of justices on the opposing side. Roberts’s majority opinion is based on the premise that the Arizona law restricts speech. “There is just one problem,” she notes wryly. “Arizona’s matching funds provision does not restrict, but instead subsidizes, speech.” She also calls the majority opinion a clear departure from precedent: “In case after case, year upon year,” she writes, the Court has struck down restrictions on speech while upholding subsidies of speech. Finally, she points out that the petitioners in the case, who included candidates for state offices, actually had access to the state subsidies. “They are making a novel argument: that Arizona violated their First Amendment rights by disbursing funds to other speakers even though they could have received (but chose to spurn) the same financial assistance,” she declares. “Some people might call that chutzpah.” This wasn’t the first time the word “chutzpah” had appeared in a Supreme Court opinion: Scalia previously used it in a 1998 case affirming the denial of a National Endowment for the Arts grant to the performance artist Karen Finley. But it was surely the most satisfying.

As in all good dissents, Kagan ends by transcending the particulars of the case and articulating the principles that hang in the balance. “Less corruption, more speech. Robust campaigns leading to the election of representatives not beholden to the few, but accountable to the many. The people of Arizona might have expected a decent respect for those objectives. Today, they do not get it. … Truly, democracy is not a game.”



KAGAN’S OTHER significant dissent, Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization v. Winn, was nearly as good. In that case, Arizona taxpayers challenged a state law that gives tuition tax credits to organizations that then spend the money on scholarships for students attending religious and secular private schools. The petitioners argued that this resulted in public money being used for religious education and was thus illegal under the First Amendment. Again, the conservative justices prevailed, holding that the taxpayers had no legal standing to sue, in a 5-4 opinion written by Justice Kennedy.

In most cases, the word “standing” in a Supreme Court opinion is a warning that you are about to be subjected to prose that could be prescribed to a chronic insomniac. And Kennedy’s majority opinion doesn’t disappoint. “In the English legal tradition, the need to redress an injury resulting from a specific dispute taught the efficacy of judicial resolution and gave legitimacy to judicial decrees,” he writes lugubriously. Kagan, however, cuts through the fog. The decision, she says, “threatens to eliminate all occasions for a taxpayer to contest the government’s monetary support of religion.”

In his majority opinion, Kennedy claims that the Arizona taxpayers lacked standing because the funding of religious schools took the form of a tax credit, rather than an appropriation. Kagan points out that the Court has long allowed taxpayers to bring suits claiming that the government has unconstitutionally subsidized religion through the tax system. Using a vivid analogy, she explains precisely why the distinction is artificial:

Imagine that the Federal Government decides it should pay hundreds of billions of dollars to insolvent banks in the midst of a financial crisis. Suppose, too, that many millions of taxpayers oppose this bailout on the ground (whether right or wrong is immaterial) that it uses their hard-earned money to reward irresponsible business behavior. In the face of this hostility, some Members of Congress make the following proposal: Rather than give the money to banks via appropriations, the Government will allow banks to subtract the exact same amount from the tax bill they would otherwise have to pay to the U.S. Treasury. Would this proposal calm the furor? Or would most taxpayers respond by saying that a subsidy is a subsidy (or a bailout is a bailout), whether accomplished by the one means or by the other? Surely the latter; indeed, we would think the less of our countrymen if they failed to see through this cynical proposal.

Here, Kagan seems to be appealing to Tea Party sympathizers who opposed the bank bailout but may be inclined to support school vouchers and other religious subsidies. This is a hallmark of the most influential justices, who write not just for their colleagues but also for the press and the public. In a 2008 interview, Scalia said that he viewed his dissents as a form of “advocating for the future.” “Who do you think I’m writing my dissents for? I’m writing for the next generation and for law students,” he said. “I’m not going to persuade my colleagues, and I’m not going to persuade most of the federal bench.”

Of course, Kagan can’t achieve greatness merely by tossing off pithy one-liners. She also needs to provide a positive vision of values in which she believes. Brandeis’s dissents were great not only because of the arguments they attacked, but because of the principles they championed: the curse of bigness, in corporations and in government; the value of the states as “laboratories of democracy”; and the importance of translating constitutional values like privacy and free speech in light of new technologies. It’s still too early to tell what Kagan is most passionate about—aside from a devotion to government neutrality. But Kagan has made a remarkable debut, and, if she develops a positive vision in the years to come, she has the ability to make it resonate far beyond the courtroom.

Jeffrey Rosen is the legal editor of The New Republic. This article originally ran in the August 18, 2011, issue of the magazine.