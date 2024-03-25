You Have to See This Hilariously Cringey Jim Jordan TV Moment
Representative Jim Jordan completely shut down after being asked a very easy question on the 2020 election.
Ohio Representative Jim Jordan completely shut down while answering a simple, direct question about who’s still listening to MAGA ramblings about the proven-to-be-baseless 2020 election lie.
During an interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee couldn’t defend the campaign that he and his Republican coalition have spent the last four years failing to prove.
“Well what about this idea that the 2020 election was stolen? You think that these companies should allow people to say that, and individuals can make up their own minds and that there should be—” said anchor Lesley Stahl, before being interrupted by Jordan.
“I think the American people are smart. I’ve not said that, I’ve said there were concerns about the 2020 election, I think Americans agree with that,” Jordan said.
“No they don’t,” Stahl retorted. (Several polls conducted over the last year indicate that roughly two-thirds of the country believes that Biden was fairly elected and don’t believe the conspiracy holds any water.)
“You don’t think there were concerns with the 2020 election?” Jordan shot back.
“Most people don’t question the result. That’s all I’m saying,” she responded.
“Oh, they’re there,” Jordan interjected
“They don’t question whether Biden won or not. Right?” Stahl continued, before insisting against Jordan’s blank expression. “Right?” she prompted.
“Oh, OK. Right,” Jordan said, seemingly agreeing.
Watch the bewildering exchange below.