Well, Well, Well: Republicans Suddenly Care About Early Voting

But on Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel revealed the party’s new plan for the upcoming election cycle. “In addition to protecting the vote, we need you to bank your vote,” she said in a video message.

“To win close elections, we need to close the gap on pre–Election Day voting,” she said.

In 2022, @GOP ran the largest ever election integrity operation to Protect Your Vote.



Now, we’re launching Bank Your Vote with co-chairs Rep. @ByronDonalds and Sen. @BillHagertyTN to supercharge our efforts to bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible. pic.twitter.com/hGorCDhoBs — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 7, 2023

The shift in favor of early voting began in December, following Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s loss in Georgia (as well as a series of other embarrassing losses in the midterms). McDaniel also began pushing back on party members who opposed early and mail-in voting.