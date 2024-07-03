Kamala Harris Gets Cryptic Backing From Another Democrat

While Daniels says costs from testifying and loss of work have been devastating, including clubs that book her getting hit with threats, the biggest struggle has been keeping her daughter safe. She told Maddow that the courts requested paperwork including her 13-year-old daughter’s legal name and date of birth, which she was unwilling to disclose, and that she’s facing possible jail time for refusing to pay legal fees from the failed defamation lawsuit.

“I didn’t fill out that part of the form. I left it blank, and they rejected it and sent it back, and are demanding that I be held in contempt with sanctions, and that I have to pay this money,” said Daniels regarding the defamation case. “I have to pay $600,000 plus sanctions and contempt of court, which comes with a warrant, possibly an arrest warrant, because the things I said which they found him guilty of, I also have to pay.”

While Daniels has started working again and friends created a GoFundMe to help her pay down legal fees and keep her home, Daniels says she’s still in the red—but most of what she’s lost has been her peace of mind.