Damning Report Reveals RFK Jr.’s History of Alleged Sexual Assault
The conspiracy theorist and independent presidential candidate is even worse than anyone expected.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly sexually assaulted a babysitter more than two decades ago, according to an exclusive story from Vanity Fair.
In 1998, Kennedy and his second wife, Mary Richardson, hired a 23-year-old babysitter named Eliza Cooney, who moved into their family home to watch their four children. Kennedy’s inappropriate behavior toward Cooney began one night in 1998, when he started rubbing his hand up and down her thigh under the kitchen table. Cooney wrote in her diary that she wasn’t sure whether “he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me.”
Kennedy later appeared in her bedroom, perusing the intimate details of her life in her diary, and asked her to rub his back with lotion, an incident that she told Vanity Fair was “totally inappropriate.”
In another instance, he came up behind her as she searched for something in the pantry, and began groping her hips, rib cage, and chest, and didn’t stop until interrupted by another staff member. “My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me,” said Cooney. “I was frozen. Shocked.”
Cooney left the family a few months later, writing in her diary that she wanted to leave “bad men” behind in 1999. She kept the alleged sexual assault a secret until 2017, when she finally told her mother.
In 2023, when Kennedy announced he was running against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden, Cooney opted not to file a civil suit against her former boss, but ultimately decided to take her story public regardless.
According to several people close to the family, this was far from Kennedy’s only marital indiscretion, but it marks a trend of sexually aggressive behavior by the struggling presidential candidate. A former friend of Richardson’s told Vanity Fair that Richardson called Kennedy a “sex addict” and said he was taking medication for it. The two divorced in 2010 when Kennedy began a relationship with actress Cheryl Hines. Hines and Kennedy married in 2014.
The Kennedy campaign did not respond to Vanity Fair’s requests for comment.
According to the report, Kennedy’s alleged sexual deviancy doesn’t end there. When he was still married to Richardson, he sent his friends nude photographs of women on several occasions. His friends told Vanity Fair that they believed he had taken the pictures himself, although they weren’t sure the women had consented to being photographed or having the images passed on.
In another strange texting incident, last year, Kennedy sent his friend a photo of him on vacation in Korea, holding up and pretending to eat the barbecued carcass of a dog. The picture’s metadata indicated that the photograph was taken in 2010, the same year that Kennedy was diagnosed with a brain worm, which he claims is responsible for his brain fog.
Kennedy’s reckless texting habits seemed to stump many of his friends, who knew he had political aspirations and a desire to protect his family’s name. It seems that neither of these goals could rein in the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, convinced that he could do whatever he wanted and get away with it.