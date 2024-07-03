House Democrats Warn “Dam Is Breaking” on Biden Replacement Talks
A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are worried about keeping Biden at the top of the ballot.
Joe Biden is quickly losing support from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who are urging him to step aside according to a report from Axios.
These Democrats in Congress are reportedly building a consensus that Biden should withdraw from the race, with one warning that “the dam is breaking.”
“Over the last few hours, I am starting to hear from delegates that they really love Joe but want him to step aside,” another House Democrat said.
One lawmaker said that pressure was building from constituents, who are trying to drive the point home to their congresspeople.
“So many people are telling us he can’t win, he’s got to withdraw,” the representative said, saying that they were being “inundated” with messages from their district.
And one member of Congress suggested that Biden has lost the majority of the Democratic caucus.
Biden should “step down and help lead a transition of candidacy,” this lawmaker told Axios, claiming that a “very large majority of the caucus shares this sentiment.”
The report is grim. Newer House Democrats, many representing swing districts, reportedly told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that supporting Biden would mean risking their reputations. Some are even “resigned to the inevitability” that there needs to be someone new, and have come around to Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Biden.
According to Bloomberg, there’s even a draft letter calling for Biden to withdraw that is circulating around the House, with one congressperson saying it’s “all anyone is talking about.” However, there are Democrats who are publicly attempting to build up support for Biden, including some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and influential Representative Jim Clyburn, according to the Axios report.
Will Biden be able to shore up enough support from his party to stay on the ticket, or will the pressure prove to be too much? It all depends on whether he in fact has lost the majority of elected Democrats. If he loses the support of party leaders, that could also be enough, especially if polls continue to show alarming trends. Ultimately, Biden will have to decide, and fast, as Republicans are already preparing for potential replacements.