You Won’t Believe the New Way You Can Buy Bullets

American Rounds is of the belief that their service is safer than the traditional method of ammunition sales, which typically sees boxes stocked on shelves in gun stores or big-box stores such as Walmart or Cabela’s. But selling just ammunition requires very little government oversight: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives does not require someone to obtain a federal license in order to sell bullets, and only a handful of states have passed laws necessitating background checks for their sale or purchase.

“If you look at the way it is currently sold in our country, we are the safest and most secure method of ammo retail sales on the market today,” Magers said, noting the machines also prevent underage customers from simply stealing boxes of bullets.

Critics of the easy-access machines argue that American Rounds isn’t providing any solutions that aren’t already presented by traditional gun retailers, who have the added ability to research whether someone’s criminal convictions prohibit them from buying ammunition, as well as assess a buyer’s mental and emotional state.