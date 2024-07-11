Desperate Trump’s Shocking Response to Clooney’s Biden Withdrawal Call
Donald Trump practically begged Joe Biden to stay in the presidential race.
Donald Trump lashed out at George Clooney, after the Academy award-winning actor publicly urged Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.
“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?” Trump railed Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, in response to an editorial the Academy Award-winner had written in The New York Times earlier that day.
Trump attempted to bash Clooney for writing that Biden had “saved our Democracy” in 2020, and could do it again by choosing not to run in 2024, by suggesting that Clooney was only reciting Democratic “talking points.” But then, the former president proceeded to predictably rattle through his own set of talking points, each more baseless than the last.
“Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television,” Trump wrote. “Movies never really worked for him!!!”
Trump’s patently immature rant demonstrates more than a little reluctance to see his 81-year-old opponent exit the race and be replaced by another, younger candidate. Maybe Trump understands that in politics, like in Hollywood, youth is currency, and the 78-year-old is scared that he just can’t compete.