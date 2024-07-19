Trump’s RNC Speech Was So Boring Even His MAGA Base Couldn’t Take It
Donald Trump’s rambling speech at the Republican National Convention literally put attendees to sleep.
On Thursday night, Donald Trump took the stage to accept the Republican nomination for the presidency in a speech anticipated to be the grand finale of the four-day long event in Milwaukee. Instead, he put his own fan base to sleep.
Trump began his speech around 9 p.m. Central time, recounting the details of his recent near-death experience to an—initially—rapt audience. But according to some present at the convention, the energy evacuated the room as the 93-minute speech, “the longest nomination acceptance speech at a convention” per NBC News, stretched languorously into the evening.
At 10:46 p.m., Financial Times journalist Edward Luce tweeted from the convention, “People starting to leave. Loud chattering on fringes of the arena. Trump is boring the audience.” A few minutes later, from a “sea of [Trump] diehards” just some paces from the stage, Atlantic reporter Tim Alberta posted, “some are getting restless. Checking phones, stealing glances at the teleprompter, whispering about when it will be over.”
One X user observed, “People are visibly falling asleep,” clipping a wide shot of the audience from CBS News’s broadcast, in which more than one attendee can be seen being lulled to sleep—slumped in their chairs, with heads bowed and eyelids heavy—as Trump droned on.
As the speech finally came to a close and balloons fell on the convention, a rendition of the operatic aria “Nessun dorma” rang through the hall. The song’s title and opening lines are Italian for “Nobody shall sleep,” but, apparently, some shall.