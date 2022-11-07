Peter Thiel Has No Clue What Makes America Great

Thiel knows this all too well. He has our “deranged” country—including its government—to thank for the billions he’s earned. So why is he spending tens of millions on tearing it down?

Thiel’s outlook would be alarming enough if it were merely shared by a bunch of tech-bro libertarians who never outgrew Ayn Rand. But it’s ascendant in the Republican Party, as seen in Senate candidates Blake Masters in Arizona and J.D. Vance in Ohio—whose campaigns are generously funded by Thiel and who made millions working in his investment firms. Masters has said that America is a “dystopian hell-world,” and ending the country’s “stagnation” may require a historic crisis. “I’ll have the proverbial machete,” he quipped. Vance thinks the current order is doomed to “inevitable collapse.” Convinced that “we are in a late republican period,” he has suggested facilitating the destruction of this government bloated with bureaucracy. “If we’re going to push back against [the current order],” he said, “we’re going to have to get pretty wild, and pretty far out there.” By the logic of Vance’s analogy, the United States today is like the end of the Roman Republic, when government crisis ushered in dictatorship. It seems Vance is prepared to welcome a Caesar who can set things straight—because things are so very bad.

Masters, Vance, and Thiel are aligned with what some have dubbed the New Right, an increasingly influential collection of tech entrepreneurs and countercultural luminaries who are—perhaps surprisingly—pessimistic about the influence of digital technology on our society. These figures of the New Right, James Pogue explains in Vanity Fair, share dreams of a simpler time when we were not corrupted by the consumerism of the digital economy, and thrived in communities and family units that provided organic moral guidance. They reserve special scorn for the bureaucracy that upholds and entrenches this supposed cultural nightmare. Curtis Yarvin, who some consider the guru of the New Right, has issued a nifty—and angry—acronym to sum up his agenda: “Retire All Government Employees,” or RAGE. Our system is so corrupt and stagnant it must be replaced with a “monarchical regime run like a startup,” according to Yarvin. The bureaucracy must give way to a “national CEO,” he explains, “what’s called a dictator.”