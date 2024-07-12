Here’s Every Democrat Calling on Biden to Drop Out of the Race
Joe Biden is getting a growing number of calls from within his own party to let someone else face off against Donald Trump.
Panic over Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness has consumed the Democratic Party since the president’s abysmal debate performance in late June, during which he appeared dumbfounded and frail through the majority of his first 2024 match-up against Donald Trump. Since the face-off, droves of private sector leaders, donors, and consultants have urged Biden to call it quits, looking for alternatives to a candidate that they openly describe as “comatose” and “dead.”
So far, 21 Democratic lawmakers have formally called on the president to exit the race, and more may soon join them. Some high-profile Democrats, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have signaled behind closed doors that the president’s time leading the party is over. Still, others are reportedly “not budging” until Biden makes another egregious mistake—though the level of mistake required is aboundingly unclear.
Here’s the list of liberal politicians who have called on Biden to throw in the towel.
House of Representatives:
- Rep. Brittany Pettersen (July 12)
- Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (July 11)
- Rep. Eric Sorensen (July 11)
- Rep. Scott Peters (July 11)
- Rep. Jim Himes (July 11)
- Rep. Ed Case (July 11)
- Rep. Greg Stanton (July 11)
- Rep. Bradley Schneider (July 11)
- Rep. Hillary J. Scholten (July 11)
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer (July 10)
- Rep. Pat Ryan (July 10)
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill (July 9)
- Rep. Joseph Morelle (July 7)
- Rep. Adam Smith (July 7)
- Rep. Mark Takano (July 7)
- Rep. Angie Craig (July 6)
- Rep. Mike Quigley (July 5)
- Rep. Seth Moulton (July 4)
- Rep. Raúl Grijalva (July 3)
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett (July 2)
Senate:
- Sen. Peter Welch (July 10)