RNC Celebrates Trump’s Horrific Campaign Promise WIth Sinister Signs

Attendees gleefully waved signs that said “Mass Deportation Now.”

People wave signs that say “Mass Deportation Now” at the Republican National Convention
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Conservatives are all in on Donald Trump’s “mass deportation” promise—and they’ve even produced some disturbing merchandise to pair with it.

Attendees at the Republican National Convention were seen Wednesday holding up and waving signs reading “Make America Strong Again” and “Mass Deportation Now.”

Speaking to the conference on its third night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reiterated his support for Trump, promising that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee would “arrest the criminal, illegal immigrants” and either “put them behind bars” or “send them back.” That launched the crowd into a fiery chant, with hundreds of attendees shouting to “send them back.”

But Abbott wasn’t the only Republican to stoke the anti-immigration flames during the convention. The night before, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise and House Speaker Mike Johnson promoted a white supremacist, alt-right conspiracy known as the Great Replacement Theory.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz—whose state overwhelmingly identifies as Hispanic—and Senate candidate Kari Lake, who’s running to represent 2.3 million voters in Arizona, both claimed that Democrats are letting undocumented immigrants vote. Of course, undocumented immigrants (and any other non-citizens) cannot vote in U.S. elections.

Trump has repeatedly promised to hold mass deportations should he be re-elected in November. In June, he claimed there were “close to 20 million people” who are “gonna have to be gone.”

Biden Finally Sees Writing on the Wall After Brutal Triple Leak

Joe Biden is reportedly considering dropping out of the race after getting calls from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries.

Joe Biden frowns as he stands at a podium during an NAACP event
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s not Joever til it’s Joever, but after nearly three weeks of mounting pleas from within his own party, President Joe Biden might actually be considering the calls to drop out of the presidential race.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported Wednesday that a senior Democratic adviser said Biden had grown “more receptive to these calls of concern.” Zeleny, quoting the source, said that Biden is “being receptive, not as defiant as he is publicly,” and said that the private conversations about his candidacy were continuing on Capitol Hill. 

While Biden has given no indication that he plans to leave the race, he has reportedly begun asking questions about whether his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, stands a chance of winning the White House in November.

One person close to the president told The New York Times Wednesday that it would be wrong to consider Biden more completely receptive to the idea of withdrawing, but that he “is willing to listen.”

Biden’s change in tune comes after a particularly tough day for the embattled president. 

Earlier Wednesday, news broke that the two highest-ranking democrats in Congress, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had made direct appeals for Biden to drop out of the race for the good of the party. 

Schumer met with Biden Saturday to talk about “recent polling, the Democratic Party, and where it’s headed,” one anonymous source close to both congressional lawmakers told Politico. The discussion was “predicated on the recent troubles facing the president.” 

A few days earlier, Jeffries had a similar conversation with Biden, telling the president that his presence at the top of the ticket imperiled the Democrats running down the ballot, according to another source who was also granted anonymity. 

Both men were also reportedly part of a quiet push to delay the Democratic National Committee’s  attempts to fast-track Biden’s nomination, through a virtual roll call at the beginning of next month. 

In another damaging leak, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reportedly showed Biden recent polling that indicated he will lose to Trump in November, four sources who were behind the call told CNN. Biden reportedly responded defensively, and Pelosi requested that one of Biden’s advisers join the call to discuss the data.

As if that wasn’t enough, Biden also tested positive for Covid-19, an announcement which comes just after the president said he would drop out of the race if he was “diagnosed with a medical condition.” While it’s pretty obvious that this isn’t the kind of diagnosis he was talking about, it’s possible that his latest illness will significantly stall his ability to campaign, and convince the president he’d rather not work through the pain. 

MAGA Enters Racist Meltdown Mode Over J.D. Vance’s Wife

The far right is absolutely losing it over Usha Vance.

Usha Vance and J.D. Vance stand side by side on the RNC floor
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The past week has seen an outpouring of hate from the far right over the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. The unremarkable fact that Vance is married to Usha Vance, a woman of Indian heritage, has become a fixation for white nationalists online.

Following Monday’s announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate, white nationalist “groyper” Nick Fuentes seemed to enter a meltdown on his broadcast, saying, “What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”

Jaden McNeil, another white nationalist activist, posted a picture of Vance, his wife, and their newborn with the caption, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration.” Other prominent far-right accounts have similarly bemoaned Vance’s multiracial family, with replies awash in bigotry. “There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the US right before our eyes,” whined far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.

Considering the flagrant racism of the far right, this reaction may not shock, but it certainly appalls. It’s a reminder that there are factions of Trump’s base that view diversity in their party, and the country, with horror. (Recall Ann Coulter telling Vivek Ramaswamy that she would not vote for him because he is Indian.)

Commenting on the vitriol against Usha Vance on Substack, progressive activist and writer Qasim Rashid wrote, “Since Donald Trump launched his political career on the racist birtherism attacks on President Obama, racism and white supremacy have defined the MAGA movement. That racism has had violent consequences.… Perhaps this is why JD Vance himself condemned Donald Trump when he said in a now deleted tweet, ‘Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.’”

Republicans Spend RNC Praising Racist Frat Boys for Some Reason

The Republican National Convention played a video of college students making monkey noises at a Black woman.

J.D. Vance speaks as the crowd at the Republican National Convention waves pro-Trump signs
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention chose to elevate a clip of some eyebrow-raising frat boy behavior on Wednesday.

The original viral clip, filmed in early May, emerged from a collision between a Palestine solidarity protest and a group of counterprotesters at the University of Mississippi. One fraternity brother, dressed in a blue shirt and cheered on by a crowd of white men, harassed a Black woman in the pro-Palestine group by dancing and screaming at her like a monkey.

“Not all college students have gone woke,” the RNC announcer praised over a shot of the video. “They should be celebrated.”

While that level of racism was apparently perfect for the Republican convention, it was too extreme even for the fraternity and the school. The behavior sparked an investigation by the University of Mississippi, and led University Chancellor Glenn Boyce to issue a statement describing the counterprotesters’ chants and actions as containing “hostility and racist overtones.”

The Phi Delta Theta fraternity that the student belonged to also opted to kick him out, noting in a statement shortly after the video was publicized that “the racist actions in the video were those of an individual and are antithetical to the values of Phi Delta Theta and the Mississippi Alpha chapter.”

“After reviewing the incident, it was determined that the individual’s behavior was unacceptable,” an updated version of the statement read. “The action in question was offensive, outside the bounds of this discourse, and contradictory to our values.”

Sounds like the RNC got a different message.

Bombshell Report Reveals Trump Shooter’s Chilling Search History

An FBI report suggests that Thomas Crooks may not have been considering only Donald Trump as a target.

Donald Trump is covered by Secret Service on stage after the shooting
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday reportedly had President Biden and the Democratic National Convention in his search history, in addition to Trump.

The FBI released new details about Thomas Matthew Crooks Wednesday to members of Congress, revealing that in addition to pictures of Biden and Trump, the 20-year-old also searched for FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and a member of the British royal family. The New York Times reported these details, citing anonymous sources.

What still isn’t known is Crooks’s motive. While he told fellow users of a gaming platform, Steam, that he planned to make a “premiere” on July 13, little else has been discovered. The FBI has searched through Crooks’s possessions, including two phones and at least one laptop, and hasn’t found any proof of strong political views in any particular direction.

Crooks received several packages over the past few months that were marked “hazardous material,” and federal law enforcement also found three explosive devices connected to him: two in his car and one in his house. The two in his car used a radio-controlled system normally used in commercial fireworks.

Investigators haven’t found any evidence of co-conspirators or ties to any organizations, and are reportedly puzzled by the lack of evidence on the two phones. One hypothesis is that Crooks may have been dealing with depression, as one of his phone searches was for “major depressive disorder,” but little has been discovered beyond that.

In the week following the shooting, Trump’s right-wing allies and supporters have spouted all kinds of conspiracy theories, including that it was a plot by the Democratic establishment and that the Secret Service was weakened by “DEI hires,” meaning women and minorities. But the revelations so far don’t show any kind of wider plot, or a political motive. So far, the limited discoveries only hint at a man looking up famous people near him.

Bernie Sanders Gives Brutal Description of Biden in Damning Interview

Senator Bernie Sanders admitted to The New Yorker that Joe Biden sometimes can’t even put together a single sentence.

Bernie Sanders
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders basically admitted that President Biden is declining, but said he will support him anyway.

In an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, the Vermont senior senator confessed Biden “sometimes [gets] confused about names.”

“You’re right—sometimes he doesn’t put three sentences together. It is true,” Sanders told Chotiner, before adding a big caveat.

“But the reality of the moment is, in my view, he is the best candidate the Democrats have for a variety of reasons, and trying, in an unprecedented way, to take him off the ticket would do a lot more harm than good,” Sanders added.

Sanders spoke about how impressed he has been with Biden’s record in office, but didn’t entirely dismiss the question over whether Biden could serve as president for another four years.

“Look, I have concerns about everything, you know? And everybody should have concerns about everything. As a nation, we do a very poor job, both in Congress and in the media, of focusing on issues that impact the working class,” Sanders said, dodging the question. “So I would much prefer to have somebody who can’t put three sentences together who is setting forth an agenda that speaks to the needs of working-class people.”

When Chotiner described Biden as having “trouble completing a single sentence,” Sanders replied simply, “He does.”

Still, Sanders said that he’d prefer Biden stay despite showing signs of decline. It is a candid description of Biden that one would not hear from any of the president’s other supporters, and that is probably because of Sanders’s outsider reputation as an avowed socialist and independent in the Senate.

Unlike Biden’s other supporters, Sanders isn’t just offering warnings about the dangers of convicted felon Donald Trump returning to the White House, with Project 2025 in tow. He is steadfastly defending Biden’s record over his nearly four years as president, with some criticisms.

“My supporters are very upset, and justifiably so, at the President for his position on the war in Gaza. And I pointed that out in my op-ed. I think what’s going on there is a humanitarian horror show. I think Netanyahu should not get another nickel, but that is not the White House’s position,” Sanders said.

As the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party’s left wing, Sanders’s opinions likely are the same as many other progressives who profess their support for Biden staying on, including some members of the Squad.” But they are being outflanked by a growing number of Democrats to their right who are calling for Biden to step down, who have renewed their efforts  in recent days. While intraparty tension is often a cliché, the fact is that in order for the Democrats to present a unified front against Trump and the Republicans, these tensions will have to be resolved and fast, with or without Biden.

J.D. Vance Is Now Shilling Trump Businesses, Because of Course

Donald Trump’s running mate seems to be reading the same playbook followed by all the Trump surrogates before him.

J.D. Vance smiles at the RNC and gives two thumbs up
Win McNamee/Getty Images

While speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, J.D. Vance appeared to be shilling Trump businesses.

“President Trump obviously is one of the most successful real estate executives in the history of our country,” said Trump’s recently crowned running mate. “Of course, the Trump name became synonymous with luxury and beauty in the real estate world.”

Fact-check for Vance: Trump’s companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at least six times. Trump’s businesses, especially his real estate ventures, have ended with billions of dollars lost and literally blown up in smoke. Take Trump Plaza as just one example, which was one of the worst-performing casinos in Atlantic City and was demolished after the city offered bidders a chance to destroy the eyesore. As Trump operated that casino into the ground, his workers lost millions of dollars in retirement savings. Before becoming president, Trump regularly engaged in fraud and tax evasion to make his millions.

Trump probably should have declared bankruptcy again, after losing the New York fraud case against him and the Trump Organization earlier this year. But according to reports, he was too afraid doing so would make him look like a loser.

In case Vance doesn’t know, it is a violation of ethics rules to exploit public office for private gain, which can be found in the emoluments clause in the Constitution.

When Trump was first elected in 2016, he vowed to abide by the Constitution and keep his business and his presidency separate. He did not follow through on that promise; a Citizens for Ethics report found 3,403 conflicts of interest back in 2020, which included holding political events at his properties and hosting politicians, foreign officials, and special interest groups at his businesses.

Vance seems to be following cues from his predecessors. In the early days of Trump’s first term, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer came under fire from the House Oversight Committee for promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

Jack Smith Targets Judge Cannon’s Blatantly Pro-Trump Ruling

Jack Smith has appealed Aileen Cannon’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case against Donald Trump.

Jack Smith speaks at a podium
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Judge Aileen Cannon may have dismissed Donald Trump’s classified documents case, but that doesn’t mean the fight is over.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office filed Wednesday to appeal the decision. That will take the case back to court—but this time, away from Cannon’s hands and to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has repeatedly shut down Cannon’s previous ridiculous moves. But the future of the case may still be up in the air.

Cannon made no mention of the case’s merit in her decision to strike it down, but instead pointed at Smith’s assignment to the case as her reason for dismissing it. In a 93-page decision, the Trump-appointed judge argued that the case had leveraged an expired statute—the Independent Counsel Act—as the foundation for Smith’s appointment, and that Smith’s work on the case was thereby invalid and unconstitutional.

That notion had previously been elevated by just one Supreme Court member—Justice Clarence Thomas—who wrote in a concurring opinion in Trump’s immunity ruling on July 1 that “if there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies, then he cannot proceed with this prosecution.”

Legal experts have since roundly criticized her decision, including former Trump attorney Ty Cobb, who argued that there were mountains of legal precedent behind Smith’s appointment. But that detail will heavily complicate hearings before the Eleventh Circuit, so much so that Andrew Weissmann, a former FBI general counsel, has floated the idea of starting the whole case from scratch using regular Justice Department lawyers.

But whether the government decides to follow through with the appeal or start all over again, the odds that the case will be tried before the November election—when Trump could win back the White House and potentially wipe the federal charges from his plate—are slim to none.

Trump faced 42 felony charges in the case related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

For months, Cannon had been accused of slow-walking the trial in a not-so-subtle effort to postpone it indefinitely. After spending considerable time in hearings dedicated to third-party complaints, Cannon began hearing arguments in June over whether Smith’s appointment to the case was constitutional.

Megadonors Are Plotting How Best to Change Biden’s Mind

A new report reveals how influential donors are trying to pressure Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

Joe Biden looks down at his notes at a podium
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is hearing calls to withdraw from the presidential race from a new source: major Democratic Party donors.

The New York Times reports that several of the richest contributors to Democrats around the country are trying to use their money to leverage support against Biden staying in the race.

“If you don’t publicly call for Biden to step aside, you are not getting a dime from me,” said Tom Strickler, the founder of Hollywood talent agency WME, to New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich’s team last Thursday. Strickler said he had been planning to financially support seven of the most vulnerable Democratic senators, but would not be doing so because they still backed Biden’s candidacy.

“It’s a message that I’ve encouraged my friends to send as well,” Strickler said. “If you back Biden, you will lose our support. Over and out.”

Strickler is one of the few donors willing to oppose Biden publicly, including Hollywood banker Joe Ravitch. Other high-profile Democratic donors, including Henry Laufer, Marilyn Simmons, and Haim Saban all wouldn’t comment to the Times.

According to the Times, many of these donors, while committed to replacing Biden, aren’t sure about the best way to do so. While Strickler is holding back on donations, others are leery about bringing on a backlash against wealthy elites. They also aren’t sure who to reach out to in Biden’s inner circle, and whether money is even the best means of persuasion.

“I can’t figure out who—if anyone—has influence over this, but donors certainly don’t, regardless of what we do,” said Ravitch. “And to speak out publicly against the president only helps undermine him. It’s a catch-22.”

Prior to Saturday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, several Democrats were calling for Biden to drop out of the race. Those calls had paused after Saturday but now are back in earnest with Representative Adam Schiff becoming the latest to join the movement. Efforts to fast-track Biden’s nomination are also facing a backlash. Biden is now being asked to drop out from multiple sources—but will any of them persuade him?

On the other side of the Biden replacement debate:
“You Fix It”: Stuart Stevens on Sticking With Joe Biden
No, Starbucks Isn’t an RNC Sponsor—but It Is Providing Coffee to Cops

A fact-check on the recent claims about Starbucks and the Republican National Convention

Starbucks logo
Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

Starbucks made headlines Tuesday night when social media users pointed out that the coffee company was listed as a corporate sponsor for the Republican National Convention.

“After years of identifying as a progressive employer, Starbucks is now sponsoring the Republican National Convention,” read one since-deleted viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Hill picked up the story with the headline “Starbucks sponsors Republican National Convention.” The story has also since been deleted.

In reality, Starbucks was listed as a sponsor for the Milwaukee Host Committee for the RNC, not the RNC itself. Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson clarified that the company had not donated any money to the convention.

“We are not providing a cash sponsorship of any kind,” Anderson said in an email to The New Republic. Instead of financial support, Starbucks is “providing in-kind support directly to the MKE 2024 Host Committee by providing coffee onsite to the first responders who are serving the city during the convention.”

Cops, such as the out-of-town police officers who shot and killed an armed man outside the RNC Tuesday afternoon, can access Starbucks coffee and other beverages at the five RNC venues in Milwaukee.

On the Milwaukee Host Committee’s website, the union-busting company’s logo is pictured next to far-right groups like Turning Point USA, The Heritage Foundation, Rumble, and more.

Screenshot of MKE sponsors’ logos

“The Host Committee is proud to have several partners who are supporting our mission to promote Milwaukee to the world,” Evan Hafenbreadl of the Milwaukee Host Committee said in a statement to The New Republic.

As expressed on its website, the Milwaukee Host Committee is a “nonpartisan entity created to work with the City of Milwaukee in preparing for and successfully producing the Republican National Committee (RNC) convention.”

In its statement, Starbucks clarified that it will provide the same services at the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago. “Our support of first responders and volunteers at the conventions is an extension of our ongoing commitment to the communities where we operate—which includes Milwaukee and Chicago,” wrote Anderson.

In 2016, Starbucks also provided support for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland by keeping its downtown stores open 24/7 during the event.

Starbucks Workers United had no comment for The New Republic.

