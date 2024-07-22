Lauren Boebert Pushes MAGA’s Most Deranged Conspiracy on Biden
Republicans are losing their minds now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 race.
The MAGA right has a new conspiracy theory about Joe Biden following his announcement to drop out of the presidential race: He is either dead or incapacitated and needs to show “proof of life.”
Many conservative figures are posting that Biden hasn’t made any public appearances in the last few days, especially since he posted his letter to withdraw Sunday. Representative Lauren Boebert jumped on the conspiracy, insinuating that Biden didn’t make the decision himself but that it was made for him due to his diminished mental state.
Boebert wasn’t the only member of Congress claiming that Biden’s absence was suspicious.
Other right-wing figures saw something nefarious in Biden’s signature, saying that it was conspicuously different from how the president usually signs documents.
Right-wing tech mogul David Sacks made a reference to the film Weekend at Bernie’s, where a dead man is propped up and passed off as alive, perfectly summing up what the right thinks about Biden right now.
In reality, Biden has been isolating in his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after being diagnosed with Covid-19 last week. While the decision to make his announcement withdrawing from the race via social media is unusual, perhaps he hasn’t wanted to make any formal announcements or press conferences from a beach house while sick. In his announcement Sunday, he said he would address the nation later this week. Regardless, conservatives aren’t posting out of any concern for the president: They’re going nuts still trying to process Biden’s decision.