Right-Wing Flop of the Year: Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules

Authorities in the states accused of running fraudulent elections were similarly unimpressed with True the Vote’s findings. In September 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations wrote a letter to the organization and the state Republican Party saying that the data, “while curious, does not rise to the level of probable cause that a crime has been committed.” Georgia Secretary of State Investigator Dana DeWeese reviewed the film’s footage of an alleged “mule” stuffing a drop box, only to confirm that the man in question was in fact turning in his family members’ ballots along with his own, in compliance with Georgia election law. And in Arizona, Engelbrecht and Phillips refused multiple requests from the office of Republican state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to hand over their evidence of “mule” activity, claimed to be FBI informants, then lied to the FBI’s Phoenix field office that they had given the information to the attorney general. As a result, Brnovich’s office asked the FBI and the IRS to investigate True the Vote’s finances.

By the fall, 2000 Mules had become the headache that kept on giving. Just before its scheduled release, a book adaptation was abruptly recalled due to an unspecified “publishing error,” but when it finally hit the shelves two months later, passages in which D’Souza names the nonprofit “stash houses” were removed; one of the groups accused described the allegations as “potentially libelous.” True the Vote attempted to distance itself from the book, just as it had attempted to distance itself from the movie over the summer by announcing “the end of ‘mules’” and that it was “time to move on” from the 2020 election. (The first chapter of D’Souza’s book: “Why We Can’t ‘Move On.’”) It’s not hard to understand their skittishness about naming names: Engelbrecht and Phillips were briefly jailed in early November for contempt of court in an unrelated defamation lawsuit, just days after D’Souza was sued for defamation by one of the alleged “mules” who appeared in the film.

In a just world, 2000 Mules would be the nail in the coffin of D’Souza’s filmmaking career. The only thing that flopped worse this year was election denial itself. From Mark Finchem to Kari Lake to Jim Marchant, the most prominent deniers failed to win in this year’s midterms, and pro-democracy messaging mobilized enough Democrats to prevent a “red wave” from materializing. Regardless, the stolen election conspiracy lives on. Arizona voters reported intimidation from right-wing groups obsessively scouting out “mules,” and the Big Lie has gifted far-right politicians a pretext for taking openly authoritarian positions. We should be glad that 2000 Mules wasn’t an “Overton window moment.” But future threats to democracy won’t always be so farcical.