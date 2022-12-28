Right-Wing Flop of the Year: Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules

Toward the end of 2000 Mules, director Dinesh D’Souza convenes an Arthurian round table of conservative media dorks to speculate about the earth-shattering impact the film would have. “This movie is an Overton window moment,” Charlie Kirk tells his co-conspirators, among them Sebastian Gorka and Dennis Prager. “Michael Moore did it, he moved the Overton window on many different topics 20 years ago. Al Gore did it with climate change.”

2000 Mules, the latest installment in the D’Souza delusional cinematic universe, was intended to be An Inconvenient Truth for the election denial movement, presenting for the first time incontrovertible proof that widespread voter fraud had stolen the presidency from Donald Trump. The time seemed riper than ever: 2022 was the year in which the Big Lie solidified its status as GOP orthodoxy. Over half of the 597 Republicans running for federal and state office in the midterms questioned the validity of the election results, and in January, about four months before the film’s release, an Ipsos poll found that fewer than half of Republicans, Trump voters, and those who got their news from Fox News or other conservative media accepted the 2020 election’s outcome.

Alas, not even cunning timing could halt D’Souza’s continued slide toward cultural irrelevance. Released in May, 2000 Mules made just $1.5 million at the box office. It was his lowest grossing film yet, and a far cry from the receipts a decade ago for 2016: Obama’s America ($33 million) and 2016’s Hillary’s America ($13 million)—a major flop that presaged election denialism’s epic flameout in November. And for True the Vote, the Texas-based “election integrity” organization whose “research” forms the basis of D’Souza’s claims, it was even more disastrous.

If, as The New Republic’s Alex Shephard described it, D’Souza’s 2016 film Hillary’s America resembled “a movie made by someone who has never seen a movie before,” 2000 Mules can best be described as a movie made by someone who has only seen the “You Wouldn’t Steal a Car” anti-piracy ad. The production resembles a low-budget spy thriller, with much of its runtime devoted to a meeting in a fake high-tech research lab as True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and her grizzly-bearded associate Gregg Phillips unveil their supposed evidence of voter fraud to D’Souza.

2000 Mules is categorized as a documentary, but Wikipedia’s characterization—a “conspiracy theory political film”—is closer to the truth. It would also be accurate simply to call it right-wing propaganda. In the film, Engelbrecht and Phillips claim to have used cell phone geotracking data from five 2020 battleground states to retrace the movements of paid ballot “mules,” who after receiving them from unnamed liberal nonprofits (“stash houses,” in keeping with the drug cartel lingo) stuff them into drop boxes across cities like Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia. After crunching some questionable numbers, they come to the conclusion that these “mules”—some of whom are Black Lives Matter protesters and antifa members, naturally—delivered hundreds of thousands of illegally harvested ballots to tip the scales for Joe Biden.