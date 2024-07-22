Did Biden Finally Brush Off Netanyahu After Dropping Out of the Race?

“We are still waiting for an answer from the White House,” the official said.



Only last week, the White House said that Biden was expected to meet with Netanyahu this week, despite Biden being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. Now that Biden has withdrawn from the race, circumstances seem to have changed, although it’s possible the president may still be experiencing symptoms from the virus.



Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday, despite a backlash and calls to boycott the address from Democrats. Some Democrats have reportedly discussed attending the speech, but protesting or disrupting it in some way, and Speaker Mike Johnson has threatened police action in response.

