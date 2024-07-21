Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer Could Reclaim America’s Imagination

The question immediately turns to who runs alongside her. In a country where finding the right political pairing is as much about balancing out identities as qualifications (unless it’s two white men ), people may not immediately warm to the thought of pairing Harris with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or any other female politician. There’s mixed reporting around whether Whitmer is even interested or up for the task, but inevitable questions like, “Is the country ready for two women to lead it?” reveal how, while our imagination has grown tremendously in some ways (not all of them good), in others it remains incredibly small.

Even before Biden’s announcement on Sunday, the idea of a Harris-Whitmer ticket had made its way into public discourse with surprising velocity, a sign that a political calculus rooted in questions of electability and national readiness may be changing. The biggest question people are asking about Harris and Whitmer, or whoever winds up on the ticket, is if they can win in November—a reasonable and necessary question. But there is a great swathe of time after November. Elections aren’t endings; they’re beginnings. A two-woman ticket would demonstrate that Democrats believe there is an after-election world that they will be relevant in shaping. The slogan practically writes itself: a historic team in a time when history is being made in all the wrong ways.

Within seconds of the bullet grazing his ear during his campaign rally, Donald Trump pumped his first in the air. An American flag rippled in the breeze behind him, blood streaked across his cheek. This is an indelible image for his supporters to hook their hopes on. Do the Democrats have an equivalent of this? An all-female ticket could be a step towards one. The Dobbs ruling has altered the political landscape, and women are driving this shift. Harris-Whitmer would offer an indisputable counter-image to the one Trump has successfully spun alongside his newly minted running mate, Senator J.D Vance. That choice sent the message that Trump was doubling down—on macho politics, yes, but more specifically on abortion bans. But backlash doesn’t belong to the right; Democrats have equal access to it should they choose.