Israel Policy Could Cost Biden the White House—and Us Democracy

When the youth turnout spikes, it tends to be in moments that usher in big change with dynamic candidates. In 1992, for example, youth voter turnout at 52 percent helped elect Bill Clinton, a 49-year-old Democrat seeking the White House after three successive Republican presidential wins. In 2008, 51 percent of youth turned out to help elect Barack Obama, the first African American president, after two terms of George W. Bush, and after the nation had turned against his Iraq War quagmire. After each election where youth turnout was above 50 percent (1972, 1992, 2008), the following two elections, and in some cases more, were all well below that mark. For Clinton’s reelection campaign the youth voter turnout dropped 13 points. For Obama’s, it dropped six points. In other words, under normal circumstances, the historical pattern tells us to expect a regression toward the mean in youth voter turnout this November.

Two additional factors may well shape youth turnout. First, unlike Clinton and Obama before him, who were both right around 50 years old as they ran for reelection, Biden is 81 years old, making him the oldest president to run for reelection. When Ronald Reagan’s second term concluded, he was 77 years old. Should Biden win and complete a second term, he’d be 86. Never before in history has a candidate been so far removed in age from a demographic constituency he’ll rely on for victory.

Additionally, it is not 2020 anymore. By the time the election came in 2020, Americans were in the midst of a profound economic crisis spurred on by a global pandemic that was being disastrously managed by the federal government under Trump. Every day voters were being confronted with the news of the stock market diving down while the Covid death toll was climbing. Meanwhile, President Trump was repeatedly downplaying the threat of the virus and suggesting people consider injecting bleach. After four years of the chaos and craziness of a Trump presidency, which culminated in a year when the world ground to a halt, the public was especially receptive to Biden’s return-to-normalcy campaign. And since Trump was the incumbent in 2020, the election was a referendum on him. But even though he is on the ballot again in 2024, this election will be a referendum on Biden, whose first term is in the foreground while Trump’s is further from memory. And how do Americans remember Trump? A recent CNN poll found that 55 percent of surveyed Americans said they now see Trump’s presidency as a success, while only 39 percent said they think the same of Biden’s presidency. Framed as a referendum on Biden, things don’t look so good for the president right now. His approval rating is about 38 percent—lower than any incumbent president ever had in an election year.