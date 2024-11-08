Trump’s Economic Plan Is Already Working—Just Not How His Fans Thought

“That’s going in the wrong direction,” reported CNN’s Matt Egan. “That is happening because the bond market is getting more optimistic about the economy, but also starting to price in the trillions of dollars in debt that could get added from Trump’s plans to cut taxes.”

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter point on Thursday as it shifts its focus from fighting inflation to preserving the current job market. The cut follows a half-point reduction that arrived in September. During a press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Trump’s election would “have no effects” on the central bank’s policymaking decisions “in the near term.”

Trump has promised to tackle inflation by imposing extreme tax cuts and tariffs. The MAGA leader has floated several tariff ideas—including one impossibly high hike on imported goods between 200 and 2,000 percent. Businesses across the country have balked at his numbers, arguing that it will be Americans, not foreign countries, who pay the price. Readying themselves for a second Trump administration, companies whose business models rely on foreign suppliers—from the auto industry to some of the nation’s most popular clothing lines—are already planning to introduce price hikes on their products.