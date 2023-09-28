Gavin Newsom Pulverizes DeSantis’s Loopy Lies About California Crime

“Just being in Southern California over the last couple of days, my wife and I have met three people who have been mugged on the street,” he said.



After the debate, Newsom quickly fired back and invited DeSantis to be real about “crime rates in his own backyard.”

“This may be an opportunity, I appreciate, to look up ‘Jacksonville, Florida,’ and he may want to familiarize himself with ‘Miami, Florida’ and his homicide rates, which are 100 percent higher than San Francisco,” Newsom said.

