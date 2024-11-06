Republicans Take Control of the Senate in Major Upset
Republicans have taken control of the Senate.
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.
Republicans held 51 seats Tuesday night and Democrats held 42. There are still seven seats to be called.
The House majority has not yet been determined.
Ahead of the election, several GOP contenders found themselves struggling in states where the top of the ticket, Donald Trump, saw considerable enthusiasm.
Republican senators found themselves met by aggressive opponents. In Nebraska, Senator Deb Fischer found a tough contender in independent candidate Dan Osborn. Meanwhile, Texas Democratic candidate Colin Allred appeared to gain traction ahead of the election in his race against Republican Senator Ted Cruz.
Fischer and Cruz ultimately kept their seats.
And Republican challengers seemed to falter against Democratic incumbents. In Arizona, Kari Lake previously trailed Democratic Representative Rueben Gallego by multiple points, even as Kamala Harris and Trump found themselves tied. Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown held a lead against Bernie Moreno. And in Montana, Republican challenger Tim Sheehy held only a slim four-point lead over Senator John Tester, even though Trump led Harris by 17 points in the Treasure State.
Brown lost his seat. Gallego and Tester’s races have not yet been called.