Trump’s Win Inspires Horrific Wave of Plantation Texts to Black People

Twitter screenshot Jamie @outofmoss ummmm why’d i get a text from a random number about being sent to a plantation ??? wtf (screenshot of text message)

Many of the texts are targeting Black college students, with reports coming from schools like Clemson University, Ohio State, and the University of Alabama, among others. Students at historically Black colleges and universities, such as Fisk University, have also reported receiving the texts. Some of the texts have “A TRUMP SUPPORTER” as a signature.

Many of the numbers seem to be tied to TextNow, a text messaging service that allows users to obtain untraceable, “burner” phone numbers, according to NBC News. TextNow said in a statement to the news network that it was aware of the racist campaign and was trying to prevent its service from being used to harass people.