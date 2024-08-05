RFK Jr.’s Dead Baby Bear Story Is Freaking Everyone Out
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is bragging about trying to keep the corpse of a bear cub.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in the news again for all of the wrong reasons: It was revealed on Sunday that he left a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park 10 years ago.
The bizarre news has left people confused and shocked, especially since Kennedy himself admitted his involvement with the bear in an interview with comedian and actress Roseanne Barr that he posted online because The New Yorker was about to break the story.
Kennedy posted the interview with Barr on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one” and tagging The New Yorker’s account.
Kennedy said he saw the dead bear on the side of the road while falconing in New York state one day, and had the idea to skin the bear and refrigerate the meat. So, he put the bear in his van and continued falconing, before heading out to dinner and realizing that he had a flight to catch.
“And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad,” he said. But, then he remembered that he had an old bicycle in his car, and remembered that there had been a series of bicycle accidents in New York at the time.
“I said let’s go put the bear in Central Park and we’ll make it look like it got hit by a bike,” Kennedy said.
At the time, the bear story quickly gained national attention, and in a bizarre twist, The New York Times’s 2014 story on the incident was written by Tatiana Schlossberg, a granddaughter of John F. Kennedy who was then interning at the newspaper.
After news that Kennedy was responsible for putting the bear carcass in the park broke, the internet had a field day with jokes and general bewilderment, helped along by a photo The New Yorker had of Kennedy with his fingers in the carcass’s mouth. He even joked to the magazine, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”
In his quixotic presidential campaign, revelations about Kennedy have ranged from his history of womanizing and sexual assault to his once having a worm in his brain. His conspiracy theories and opposition to vaccines has led to him falling out with the environmental movement, where he was once much admired for his activism. This latest piece of news is already receiving incredulity in media coverage, and likely seals Kennedy’s fate as a losing weirdo third-party candidate.