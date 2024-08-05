RFK Jr.’s Dead Baby Bear Story Is Freaking Everyone Out

Kennedy posted the interview with Barr on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one” and tagging The New Yorker’s account.



Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024

Kennedy said he saw the dead bear on the side of the road while falconing in New York state one day, and had the idea to skin the bear and refrigerate the meat. So, he put the bear in his van and continued falconing, before heading out to dinner and realizing that he had a flight to catch.



“And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad,” he said. But, then he remembered that he had an old bicycle in his car, and remembered that there had been a series of bicycle accidents in New York at the time.

