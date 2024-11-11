Voters Who Backed Both Trump and AOC Share Their Bizarre Stories
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked for the stories of people who split their ballots between Donald Trump and either her or another downballot Democrat. Here’s what they said.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram to get a better understanding of perhaps the most confusing electoral coalition: the AOC-Trump voter. On Sunday night, the progressive congresswoman opened her story comments to her followers, asking: “People who support both Trump & me OR voted Trump/Dem, tell us why.”
The seemingly endless responses touched on the war in Gaza, status quo dissatisfaction, and general vibes. But they all boiled down to one common denominator: class struggle.
“It’s real simple … Trump and you care about the working class,” one comment said. “I feel like you are both outsiders compared to the rest of DC, and less ‘establishment,’” said another. “The responses you got make me want to barf,” said one more.
Others mentioned the genocide in Gaza, the economy, or the general need for “change.”
“Their responses give a window into their (primarily anti-establishment) views,” X user Leah McElrath tweeted. “Split-ticket voting is real, despite conspiracy theories to the contrary.”
“Interesting & quite reassuring: seems there are a lot of people out there wanting radical change, but if only the right offers it, they’ll vote for them. But there’s an opportunity on the left too. Suspect that’s true in the UK as well,” another X user mused.
This impromptu Q&A provided more evidence of a thirst for economic populism that the Democratic Party has yet to tap into.