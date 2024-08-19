Nancy Pelosi Defends Pushing Out Biden in Hilarious Statement

Pelosi’s public comments were a major factor in Biden’s decision to step away. After Biden had a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, calls for him to drop out of the race began, and Pelosi refused to reject those calls, cryptically saying that the decision was up to the president.



Pelosi and Biden have reportedly not spoken since the president made the decision to step down, with Biden upset with the former speaker. Other Democratic leaders, including Senator Chuck Schumer, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, and former president Barack Obama were also in favor of Biden stepping down.



The move was attacked by Republicans as a “coup,” and Harris’s entry into the presidential race has led to them spiraling further and further into conspiracy theories as the new Democratic ticket continues to rise in the polls. Pelosi, meanwhile, has recently published a memoir about her time in politics, called The Art of Power.