Nancy Pelosi Defends Pushing Out Biden in Hilarious Statement
The former House speaker is owning what she did—and she’s not sorry about it.
Representative Nancy Pelosi isn’t worried about what people are saying regarding her role in President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election.
The former speaker of the House told CNN Monday morning that “I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy … I don’t know who they are, but, you know, that’s their problem, not mine.”
Pelosi’s public comments were a major factor in Biden’s decision to step away. After Biden had a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, calls for him to drop out of the race began, and Pelosi refused to reject those calls, cryptically saying that the decision was up to the president.
Pelosi and Biden have reportedly not spoken since the president made the decision to step down, with Biden upset with the former speaker. Other Democratic leaders, including Senator Chuck Schumer, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, and former president Barack Obama were also in favor of Biden stepping down.
The move was attacked by Republicans as a “coup,” and Harris’s entry into the presidential race has led to them spiraling further and further into conspiracy theories as the new Democratic ticket continues to rise in the polls. Pelosi, meanwhile, has recently published a memoir about her time in politics, called The Art of Power.
Pelosi may have even played a role in selecting Harris’s running mate, reportedly speaking favorably about “her former House colleagues” whenever she was asked about V.P. prospects before the Harris campaign’s announcement, a nod to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s time in the House. Based on the results of her actions, her comments on Monday seem like she has no regrets.