Here’s How the Gaetz Nomination Fell Apart So Spectacularly
Turns out that Donald Trump can’t get everything he wants.
With his nomination to run the Department of Justice hanging in precarious balance, a timely news story finally proved to be the deal-killer for Trump loyalist Matt Gaetz. At issue was a second, unreported sexual encounter between Trump’s attorney general nominee, Matt Gaetz, and the underage girl he had sex with at a sex party in 2017—to which the House Ethics Committee was alerted.
This second encounter, reported on Thursday by CNN, may very well be the biggest reason that Gaetz withdrew his nomination. Gaetz and Vice President–elect JD Vance spent Wednesday lobbying Republican senators to overlook Gaetz’s infamous allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking. The way the CNN report is written points to an uncanny timing behind Gaetz’s decision to pull out:
The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said.
After being asked for comment for this story, Gaetz announced he was backing out as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee.
Gaetz has since played things very close to the vest. “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback—and the incredible support of so many,” Gaetz wrote on X. “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” President-elect Trump thanked Gaetz on Truth social and told him he had a “wonderful future.”
The Florida lawmaker tried to rid himself of multiple investigations into his alleged pecadillos by resigning from Congress right before the House Ethics Committee was set to release its probe on him. This strategy has backfired tremendously, as he is now out of two jobs.
The New York Times reported that four Republican senators were poised to oppose Gaetz’s nomination: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, John Curtis of Utah, and Mitch McConnell. Gaetz’s replacement for the nomination remains to be seen; it’s equally unclear where Gaetz goes from here. President-elect Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, appeared to close the door on the possibility of Gaetz serving in a meaningful role in his administration: “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” But that future is looking pretty bleak.