Trump’s War With the Press Takes a Terrifying Turn

In his Project 2025 chapter, Carr outlined his agenda for the FCC. Carr wrote that one of the goals for Trump’s administration should be reigning in Big Tech’s “attempts to drive diverse political viewpoints from the digital town square,” according to Business Insider. Carr suggested that companies be unable to censor content unless it is illegal, allowing consumers to choose their own content filters and fact-checking services.

Carr’s intentions for social media is perhaps best demonstrated by X, which has been transformed into a MAGA misinformation echo chamber by its owner Elon Musk, who seems to have permanently attached himself to Trump’s side.

Carr also pushed to ban TikTok if its parent company ByteDance does not sell its U.S. operations, warning that Americans were receiving their news and information from China.