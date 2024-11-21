The Most Horrifying Details in Police Report on Trump’s Defense Pick
Here is what Pete Hegseth’s accuser said about him.
A woman identified as “Jane Doe” told police that she was assaulted by Pete Hegseth, a Fox News anchor nominated by Donald Trump to serve as secretary of defense, at a Republican women’s conference in 2017.
News of the accusations first surfaced last week, but the full 22-page police report was obtained by Mediaite on Wednesday, revealing the horrific extent of Hegseth’s alleged actions.
Police were only made aware of the assault after Doe, 30, submitted herself to a hospital for a rape exam some four days after the alleged attack.
Doe told police that she first spoke with Hegseth, a speaker at the convention in Monterey, California, on the final night of the conference, when she said she saw him flirting with and placing his hand on the legs of women who were drinking in a suite. She said that witnessing this compelled her to tell Hegseth that she “did not appreciate how he treated women,” according to the report.
Two different women reported the same eyewitness accounts to police, claiming they also saw Hegseth placing his hands on women. One woman who worked at the conference said she called Doe over to act as a buffer between Hegseth and the other women.
After the bar closed, Doe and Hegseth had an argument outside by the hotel pool, in which Doe reprimanded Hegseth for being loud and belligerent, according to the report. A staffer reported that around 1:30 a.m., the hotel received multiple complaints about a couple fighting by the pool. When he attempted to speak with them, Hegseth “began to curse” and complained that he had “freedom of speech,” according to the report. The report notes that Doe explained they were Republicans and apologized for Hegseth’s behavior to the staff member. The staff member believed that Hegseth was very drunk, though Hegseth denied that in his interview with police, insisting that he was instead “buzzed.”
After the pool, Doe said her memory became fuzzy. She had been drinking and believed that someone had slipped something in her drink, according to the report. The next thing she remembered, she told police, was being in an unknown room, where Hegseth took her phone and used his body to block the door to the exit when she tried to leave. She told police she said no “a lot,” but in the next moment, she was on a bed or a couch with Hegseth above her. She recalled his dog tags “hovering over her face.” He ejaculated on her stomach, threw her a towel, and told Doe to “clean it up,” according to her recollection.
Doe did not remember how she got back to her own room that night. In a second call with police, she told them that she has suffered from nightmares and memory loss since that night. Another person told police Doe would “cry secretly” and “out of the blue.”
Hegseth, through his attorney, repeatedly denied the accusations, claiming that the sex was consensual.
“This police report confirms what I have said all along that the incident was fully investigated and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed,” Tim Parlatore, Hegseth’s attorney, told Mediaite in a statement.
In a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, Parlatore said that Hegseth had paid his accuser in exchange for her signing a nondisclosure agreement in order to stop her from filing a lawsuit and to protect his position at Fox News.
A friend of Doe’s reportedly shared details of the attack to Trump’s transition team in a memo last week. In a statement, Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung told NPR that Trump had every intention of keeping Hegseth on board for the upcoming administration.
“Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed,” Cheung told NPR. “We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again.”