Kash Patel May Have Most Deranged Covid Views in Trump’s Cabinet
Donald Trump’s FBI pick was exposed in a new report for his appalling views on Covid-19.
Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI director, has a fake Covid-19 vaccine “detox” supplement side hustle.
According to a report from NBC News Wednesday, Patel has helped push “Warrior Essentials,” a right-wing faux “wellness” company that sells three different types of supplements claiming to “undo the damage from the spike protein” (essentially the Covid vaccine).
He first advertised them in February on his Truth Social, writing, “Spike the Vax, order this homerun kit to rid your body of the harms of the vax. Huge discount now by ordering via link below,” above an image that read, “If the Covid vaccines were actually ‘safe’ we wouldn’t be essential.”
He shouted Warrior Essentials out again in April, this time writing, “Mrna detox, reverse the vaxx n get healthy with @warrioressentials,” above an image stating, “You were immune to the propaganda, but are you immune to the shedders?”
“Since the mRNA covid vaccines were rolled out we’ve learned our DNA may have been infiltrated by the mRNA in the covid vaccines,” the Warrior Essentials website states. “Our DNA is already under stress from environmental pollutants and chemical additives in our foods. The spike could undermine it all. Not to worry. Warrior Essentials has your back with a support system to bring you back to peak health.”
Patel is a loyal MAGA disciple who wants to dismantle the very agency he is set to head. It only makes sense that he’s doing weird supplement grifting too—after all, he’s learned from one of the best.