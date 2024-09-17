Skip Navigation
Robert McCoy/
/

J.D. Vance Reveals How Trump Will Use Musk to Target Social Security

Remember when Republicans promised they wouldn’t touch Social Security?

Donald Trum points and smiles while J.D. Vance, standing beside him, adjusts his pants
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

J.D. Vance’s recent comments regarding Elon Musk’s potential role in a second Trump administration are ringing alarm bells for some.

In the past few weeks, Trump has confirmed that he plans to create a government efficiency task force headed by Musk to reform government spending. Musk has expressed enthusiasm about the role, tweeting, “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go.”

The purpose of the proposed task force has been an object of skepticism from budget experts. And some critics have cited Musk’s stewardship of X/Twitter—namely his decision to gut the social media company’s staff after purchasing it—as a cause for concern if the billionaire were to wield influence over vital government programs.

Last week, Vance appeared on a podcast where the host asked whether he had spoken to Musk about his “plan” regarding the task force. Vance’s answer about his talks with Musk was vague, but he specifically mentioned the Department of Defense and Social Security.

“I’ve spoken with Elon a little bit about [the task force],” Vance said, adding that the Trump campaign envisions establishing “an organization with very smart people from the private sector and a few smart people from government” that decides, “‘How are we going to fix all of the broken inefficiencies?’

“And the thing that’s complicated about this, man, is it’s going to look much different in, say, the Department of Defense versus Social Security,” he continued.

After the clip was republished by a liberal group on X, many users bristled at the implication that the world’s wealthiest man could help make key policy decisions regarding Social Security.

“Who elected Elon to decide ANYTHING?! Look what he did to Twitter & its diligent employees—at a WHIM,” posted one user. Another wrote, “Elon Musk is an arrogant Billionaire. He has no understanding or compassion for those who depend on Social Security. Everyone on Social Security should be very concerned if Musk and Trump are making decisions.”

Republicans have long publicly promised to not touch Social Security, despite creating plans that would imperil the national benefits program.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

J.D. Vance’s Response to Trump Shooting Just Got More Dangerous

Vance encouraged violence immediately after denouncing rhetoric that encourages violence.

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

J.D. Vance can’t have it both ways.

The Republican vice presidential nominee has spent considerable time touting violent rhetoric: He has elevated a dangerous conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, and baselessly insisted that liberal leaders are the ones inciting attempted assassinations against Donald Trump. (Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, was a registered Republican. Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to shoot Trump at one of his golf courses on Sunday, voted for Trump in 2016 and supported a Nikki Haley-Vivek Ramaswamy Republican ticket.)

But while speaking before a crowd in Sparta, Michigan, on Tuesday, Vance tried to frame himself as someone above the noise, blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the divisive attacks.

“We of course want to be as careful as possible and make it so we cut out the ridiculous rhetoric that I think has put a giant target on Donald Trump’s back,” Vance said. “All of us, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, or independents, all of us can do a better job at showing respect at trying to debate our differences without going into personal attacks.

“Don’t lecture Donald Trump about softening his rhetoric after two people tried to kill him,” he continued, speaking directly to the media. “It’s ridiculous. Tell Kamala Harris. Tell Joe Biden, tell all of her surrogates who are saying things like ‘Donald Trump needs to be eliminated.’ They need to cut that crap out, or somebody’s going to get hurt.”

But just moments later, Vance was back on his usual grind. He likened Harris’s social policies to a “path of slavery,” and even challenged an imaginary assassin to break into the convention center where he was speaking to face off against a crowd of Trump supporters.

“With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan in this building right now and outside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room,” Vance said. “They’ve come to the wrong place if you try to walk into this place right now.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

MTG Rages Against Mike Johnson’s New Ploy on Spending Plan

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene knows the House speaker’s plan is doomed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks outside the Capitol and raises an index finger for emphasis
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

In a long post on X Tuesday, Greene said Johnson is “leading a fake fight that he has no intention of actually fighting,” regarding his plan to attach the SAVE Act, which would bar noncitizens from voting, to the government spending bill.

“This is classic bait and switch that will enrage the base, only one month before the election, when they find out they have been tricked and let down again,” Greene wrote. “The only way to make the SAVE Act a law would be to refuse to pass a [continuing resolution] until the Senate agrees to pass the SAVE Act and Biden agrees to sign it into law.”

Johnson announced earlier Tuesday that he would attach the SAVE Act, which is based on faulty data and seeks to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, to a six-month continuing resolution to fund the government. That’s an obvious nonstarter for Democrats.

It’s not surprising that Greene would publicly disagree with Republican leadership, but Greene closed her message by saying, “Speaker Johnson needs to go to the Democrats, who he has worked with the entire time, to get the votes he needs to do what he is already planning to do.”

Greene is known for being one of the most right-wing members of Congress and is not known for working with Democrats or even supporting bipartisan efforts. She is better known for feuding with the opposing party, especially when she insulted Representative Jasmine Crockett’s appearance earlier this year.

While Greene has publicly supported the SAVE Act, it seems that even she is seeing the futility of attaching it to government funding while it has near-total opposition from Democrats. Her post notes that the bill could only pass with a threat to shut down the government, which, according to her, Johnson doesn’t want to happen. Plus, Greene said, the SAVE Act will be passed too late to affect any ballots in the November election, as ballots are already being prepared in several states, especially with early voting.

Johnson faces a tall order in trying to pass a resolution to fund the government, and he needs every vote he can get, particularly with a narrow Republican majority. If even extremists like Greene are saying he needs Democratic support, then the speaker should reevaluate his plan before the government shuts down.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Harris Gets Major News from Key Poll in Sign of Trump’s Struggles

Support for Kamala Harris continues to rise.

Kamala Harris smiles and waves while walking onstage at an awards event
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

One of the country’s most accurate polls found an impressively slim margin between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris among likely voters in Iowa.

Trump was polling at 47 percent, while Harris was polling at 43 percent among likely Iowa voters, according to the most recent survey published Sunday by the Des Moines Register/Mediacom and conducted by Selzer & Co.

While this poll shows that Trump still maintains the lead in Iowa, its results may actually indicate bad news for the former president, according to CNN’s analyst Harry Enten.

Selzer polls have a history of being uniquely accurate when it comes to Trump, while other polls fail to capture voter preferences.

In 2020, Seltzer’s Iowa survey found that Trump was up by seven points the day before polls opened, while other estimates had Biden in a far more favorable position come Election Day. Trump won by eight points. The same thing happened in 2016: The Selzer poll saw Trump ahead of Hillary Clinton by seven points, and he ended up winning by nine. Trump’s two Iowa wins have been by much bigger margins than the one predicted now between the former president and Harris.

The new Selzer survey shows Trump leading Harris by only four points, with a margin of error of 3.9 points. Not only does this put her in a better position to win than Biden or Clinton, but it also shows a remarkable leap from where Biden was only three months ago. The previous Selzer poll from June had Trump beating Biden by a whopping 18 points.

What’s more, the current Selzer poll confirms the indication from other polls that the presidential race between Harris and Trump is far closer than previous cycles.

Enten also suggested that the close race between Harris and Trump in Iowa could signal a wider shift increasing her favorability in neighboring states such as Wisconsin, which has similar voter demographics. Marquette University Law School’s most recent poll put Harris at 52 percent to Trump’s 48 percent among likely Wisconsin voters.

Robert McCoy/
/

J.D. Vance, Whining About Democrats, Seems to Forget Trump’s Own Words

J.D. Vance says Democrats are to blame for the Trump assassination attempt because of one word they keep using. There’s just one glaring problem.

J.D Vance, seated, speaks with a mic in one hand and making raising the other for emphasis
REBECCA NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking at an event in Georgia Monday night, Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance noted the need to tone down the national political rhetoric. His remarks continue the Trump campaign’s efforts to lay this weekend’s attempt on Donald Trump’s life at the feet of the Democrats and their “inflammatory” rhetoric.

“I do think that we should take this opportunity to call for a reduction in the ridiculous and inflammatory political rhetoric coming from too many corners of our politics,” Vance said. “Look, we can disagree with one another,” he continued. “We can debate one another. But we cannot tell the American people that one candidate is a fascist and if he’s elected it is going to be the end of American democracy.”

The statement hasn’t landed well online, where many have pointed out that much of the extreme rhetoric of the day comes from Vance’s own corner. In the past week, the Trump campaign has claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets and, following the assassination attempt, said that Biden and Harris are “the enemy from within,” while urging them to tamp down their rhetoric.

And Trump himself has often framed his political opponents as fascists hell-bent on destroying the country. On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump has called Kamala Harris a “radical left Marxist Communist fascist” and said of her policies: “This is Communist. This is Marxist. This is fascist.”

In May, after being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts, Trump said the Biden administration is “destroying our country,” adding, “We’re living in a fascist state.” In November 2023, he vowed to “root out the Communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” Even back in 2020, Trump raised the bogeyman of “left-wing fascism” in the Democratic Party, saying, “Fascists! They are fascists. Some of them, not all of them, but some of them. But they’re getting closer and closer.”

While the Trump campaign may, in a dubious effort to pin political violence on the current administration, call for a cooling down of political rhetoric, Trump and the right evidently bear more than a little responsibility for its current temperature.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

J.D. Vance Gives Shockingly Hypocritical Lecture After Spreading Lies

J.D. Vance suddenly wants everyone to get along.

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has spent the better part of the last week making spreading a racist conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants eating pets his prerogative—but he doesn’t want the rootless idea to outweigh his biblical ideals.

Vance’s vitriol has effectively ushering a scourge of hatred and bomb threats onto Springfield, Ohio—the town at the center of the conspiracy—shutting down schools, government facilities, and limiting resources to an area that has been begging for legitimate responses to the migrant influx, such as improved housing infrastructure.

But on Monday, the Republican vice presidential nominee decided to suddenly switch it up, speaking instead about the importance of “loving thy neighbor” before the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition in a thinly veiled effort to blame the incendiary remarks that have uprooted his home state on the political left.

“Because in this room, while we’re disparaged by the media and disparaged by the Democrats as people who want to force our faith on other people, I think I speak for every single person in this room saying, we don’t want to force our faith on anybody,” Vance said. “What we want is to recognize and to have motivate us the faith that is, I think, the source of all great truth in human history and especially this country.”

“That we want our public policy to be motivated by the wisdom of loving thy neighbor,” Vance added unironically.

In the same speech, Vance blamed the left for the “violent rhetoric” that fueled two attacks on Donald Trump’s life in recent months. Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, was a registered Republican. Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to shoot Trump at one of his golf courses on Sunday, voted for Trump in 2016 and supported a Nikki Haley-Vivek Ramaswamy Republican ticket.

Vance also openly questioned why Trump had been under fire, while baselessly claiming that no one had tried to assassinate President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say that we have a both-sides problem. And I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right. But you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we have—no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months,” Vance told the Atlanta crowd, adding that the left needs to “cut this crap out.”

Multiple city officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have categorically denied Vance’s petthe conspiracy. And on Sunday, Vance effectively admitted himself that the anti-immigration conspiracy was bogus.

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance told CNN.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

J.D. Vance Reveals Atrocious Little Detail of Trump’s Health Care Plan

After Donald Trump struggled to explain what Republicans’ health care plan is on the debate stage, Vance has finally shared the grim details.

Trump smiles smugly as J.D. Vance looks over at him
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has shared some details about the Trump-Vance campaign’s health care plan, and it appears to allow insurers to charge more for preexisting conditions.

Vance gave details on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, where he told Kristen Welker that Donald Trump’s plan involves “deregulating insurance markets, so that people can actually choose a plan that makes sense for them.”

This would appear to roll back some of the Affordable Care Act, which got rid of insurance companies’ ability to deny coverage based on preexisting conditions. Prior to President Obama’s legislation, it was difficult to get affordable health care coverage except through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based plans. While health care plans were available outside of that, insurers sought profits by weeding out people likely to require medical care.

Vance said that under Donald Trump’s plan, Americans wouldn’t be put “into the same risk pools.” In other words, healthier young people wouldn’t be in the same risk pool as older people more likely to need medical care, lowering costs for younger Americans. But doing so, as Vance suggests, would come at the expense of much higher charges for everyone else—especially older Americans and those with pre-existing conditions. Right now, the law allows insurance companies to bill older people up to three times as much as they do for the young, Vance is talking about making that gap even higher.

It’s much worse than Trump’s answer about his health care plan during last week’s presidential debate, when the former president said that he had “concepts of a plan” and was widely mocked. Vance’s plan existed before the ACA, and left many Americans, particularly with preexisting conditions, stuck with expensive plans that didn’t cover their issues.

The ACA was passed 14 years ago, and despite multiple efforts to repeal the plan or gut its provisions, Republicans have been largely unsuccessful. It appears that they also still don’t have any ideas to replace it except restoring the previous flawed system, which would put many Americans at risk of losing coverage. Democrats need to sound the alarm.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Unveils Latest Effort to Lay Groundwork to Challenge Election

Donald Trump is once again casting doubt on mail-in voting.

Donald Trump yells and points a finger
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump is considering suing the U.S. Postal Service in an apparent attempt to discredit mail-in voting results.

In an interview Monday night with Real America’s Voice host Wayne Allyn Root, Trump reverted back to his old complaints about mail-in voting, which he had previously heavily criticized as being rife with fraud before and after the 2020 election.

“We have very bad elections. We have a bad voting system. We have mail-in ballots. You know it’s very interesting, I read the other day, the post office is saying how bad it is,” Trump said.

“The post office is critiquing itself saying, ‘We’re really in bad shape, we can’t deliver the mail,’ and they’re not even talking about mail-in ballots, ‘Well we’re gonna dump millions and millions of ballots,’” Trump said. “And I’m saying to myself, ‘How can they be taking the vote?’”

“And I said you know we ought to go to court and we ought to bring a lawsuit, because they’re gonna lose hundreds of thousands of ballots. Maybe purpose-ly. Or maybe just through incompetence,” Trump continued.

“I think it was yesterday, the U.S. Postal Service union endorsed Kamala Harris,” Root pointed out.

“Now, you’ve got mail-in ballots being trusted into the hands of people that just endorsed Kamala Harris,” Root raved. “That union—how do you know this is gonna be a clean election?”

“Well they’ve always been a very Democrat union. That’s the way it is. We’ve got people who like us too,” Trump replied.

Trump’s plan to launch a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service comes just days after he cast doubt about the organization in a post on Truth Social.

“The United States Postal Service has admitted that it is a poorly run mess that is experiencing mail loss and delays at a level never seen before. With this being the FACT, how can we possibly be expected to allow or trust the U.S. Postal Service to run the 2024 Presidential Election? It is not possible for them to do so. HELP!” Trump wrote on Sunday.

(The postmaster general is Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee.)

With these comments, Trump is once again setting the stage to challenge any election results that he doesn’t like.

Only a few months ago, the Republican party had begun taking extra steps to encourage mail-in voting, after having falsely claimed that it was responsible for Trump’s loss in 2020. Ahead of the 2020 general election, Trump had argued that mail balloting was unreliable, and encouraged his supporters to vote in-person in the middle of a global pandemic.

“In this election cycle, Republicans will beat Democrats at their own game, by leveraging every legal tactic at our disposal based on the rules of each state,” Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair, told the Associated Press in May. In July, she suggested that the former president had learned to embrace mail-in voting. Still, Trump continues to heavily (and falsely) criticize the tactic as being rife with fraud.

It’s not clear, in fact, that Trump was ever really on board with mail-in voting. In March, Lara Trump said that Trump planned to do away with mail-in voting entirely if elected president.

DeJoy wrote in a letter Monday that the U.S. Postal Service was well prepared to handle the election, including bolstering carrier training and working directly with election officials to deal with the incoming flood of mail-in ballots.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Cowardly Ohio Governor Won’t Blame Trump or Vance for Bomb Threats

Mike DeWine refused chickened out of holding Donald Trump or J.D. Vance accountable for the threats of violence in Springfield.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks to a reporter at the Republican National Convention
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Despite openly refuting the Haitian migrant conspiracy that has plagued his state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine still won’t come down on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for their part in spreading the violent rhetoric.

After attempting to dodge a direct question on the issue during an interview Monday evening with CNN’s Pamela Brown, DeWine defended the Haitians in Springfield, Ohio—but wouldn’t combat the MAGA leaders.

“But my job, I think, is to reflect exactly what’s going on in Springfield,” DeWine said. “So, the mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal. They work very, very hard. I met this morning with a number of business people who employ these Haitians, and they tell me that they are really essential to them getting the job done.”

When pressed again by Brown to answer the question, DeWine finally fessed up that the town was facing “challenges,” but wouldn’t chalk up any of the blame for the city’s mass closures on the baseless allegations spewed by Trump and Vance.

“Look, I’m not here to place blame,” DeWine said. “I’m here to tell what we’re seeing on the ground. And look, there are challenges. We’ve got 15,000 extra people in a town of about 58,000.”

So far, the epicenter of the conspiracy theory—Springfield—has received at least 33 bomb threats since the top of the conservative ticket started pushing the idea that Haitian immigrants were eating their neighbors’ pets.

Springfield shut down two of its elementary schools Monday, while two local colleges switched to all virtual classes and activities. The city also canceled its annual CultureFest due to safety concerns.

The city saw even more closures last week. Springfield evacuated two elementary schools and closed a middle school on Friday after receiving information from the Springfield Police Division. The day before, several other schools and a significant portion of Springfield’s government facilities—including City Hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Ohio License Bureau, the Springfield Academy of Excellence, and Fulton Elementary School—were shut down due to bomb threats.

On Sunday, Vance effectively admitted that the anti-immigration conspiracy was bogus.

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance told CNN.

Robert McCoy/
/

New Poll on Republicans Reveals Just How Likely Another January 6 Is

An alarming number of Republicans say they won’t accept the election results if Donald Trump loses—and they’ll “take action” if that’s what happens come November.

Donald Trump smiles and raises his fist in victory at a campaign rally
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A new report by the World Justice Project, an international group that assesses the rule of law in different countries, includes some startling findings regarding the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Nearly half of Republican respondents, 46 percent, “said they would not accept election results as legitimate if the other party’s candidate won.” In addition, 14.2 percent said they would “take action to overturn election results,” though “the type of action—whether legal or illegal—was not specified in the survey question.”

The numbers were lower for Democrats: 27 percent said they would not accept the election results if the other party’s candidate won, and 10.6 percent said they would take action to overturn them.

Republican respondents expressed significantly less faith than Democrats in electoral processes, results, and authorities. They lacked confidence, for example, in the trustworthiness of election officials and the legitimacy of vote counts. On a few electoral issues, namely voting rights, Democratic respondents’ concerns tended to exceed those of Republicans.

Overall, the report—for which 1,046 U.S. households were interviewed just over a month before Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race—found that around one-third of respondents would not accept the legitimacy of the upcoming election results if their candidate lost. Commenting on the report, the executive director of the World Justice Project, Elizabeth Andersen, told USA Today that the survey results seem “like a recipe for potential conflict in the aftermath of the election.”

Indeed, the findings about Republicans’ unwillingness to accept the 2024 election results, in particular, conjure grim memories of Trump’s efforts to overturn the last election, which culminated in the violence of January 6, 2021. And they’re hardly surprising, given Trump’s constant claims to his supporters, in this election cycle and throughout his political career, that electoral defeat is only possible in the event of foul play by his political opponents.

