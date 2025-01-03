Rudy Giuliani Has a Ridiculous Main Concern in His Contempt Case

“This is an American attack. This is an attack on our democracy. This is an attack on our freedoms. This person was radicalized, but it was an American citizen, a citizen of Texas, and someone who was honorably discharged from the United States Army,” Carter told anchor Brianna Keilar. “And we should not play games with the American people to try and imply that it was something that it wasn’t, which somehow suggests that this was a Democrat or Republican issue. And we have to be more mature and more direct and fair and honest with the American people.”

“This is not the time to play political brinkmanship or gamesmanship,” he continued.

Carter was, in part, responding to a lengthy rant that Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday, in which he repeatedly claimed that the domestic terrorism incident was the result of open borders and the Democratic establishment. In the same breath, the president-elect attacked the FBI and the Department of Justice, baselessly accusing the agencies of being distracted by his own wrongdoing to prevent terrorist attacks.