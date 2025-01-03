Rudy Giuliani Has a Ridiculous Main Concern in His Contempt Case
Somehow, his main priority is not avoiding going to jail.
Rudy Giuliani could be fined or jailed Friday for his continued refusal to transfer $11 million in assets to a pair of Georgia poll workers that he repeatedly defamed while pushing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference conspiracy. But that’s not what flooded Giuliani’s mind as he appeared in federal court in lower Manhattan.
Instead, Giuliani was more concerned with his depiction by veteran court sketch artist Jane Rosenberg, whom he tasked with making him look good this time around.
“The last time you made me look like my dog,” he told the artist, per the New York Daily News’s Molly Crane-Newman.
Giuliani is on trial to determine whether he must hand over his multimillion-dollar Florida condominium to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a mother-daughter duo of election workers whom he’s spent the last year worming his way out of paying nearly $150 million in damages.
Earlier this year, Giuliani claimed that the condo was his permanent residence, granting it homestead protection from debt-collection proceedings under state law. But his legal opposition has argued that Giuliani was less than forthcoming during the discovery process, suggesting that the disgraced politico wasn’t being honest about how he utilizes the property.
In November, the former gang-busting federal prosecutor tried on a new legal defense to keep his stuff, arguing in a Manhattan courthouse that he couldn’t possibly hand over his assets to Freeman and Moss because he simply didn’t know where they were. Some of those assets include his Manhattan penthouse, a famously immovable object, as well as his Mercedes convertible, which he was seen driving in Florida on Election Day. In response, Judge Lewis Liman said that the idea that neither Giuliani nor anyone else in the world has knowledge about the location of his assets was “farcical.”
And Giuliani’s own legal representation in the Freeman and Moss case ditched him that same month, declaring in a motion in federal court that they had reached a “fundamental disagreement” with the ex–New York mayor.