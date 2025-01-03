Trump Fans Are Finding Out How Much He Actually Cares About Them

“Sorry. Thank you for your vote, now go fuck yourself,” Fuentes said. “That’s the message from the Republican Party for the next four, eight, 16, 100, 1,000 years. Thank you for your vote, now go fuck off until the next election.”

Nick Fuentes: "Sorry. Thank you for your vote. Now go fvck yourself— that's the message from the Republican Party." pic.twitter.com/FNXW3DBVkY — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 2, 2025

Fuentes briefly pulled his support from Trump in August, writing on X that he was declaring a “groyper war” on the Republican nominee. Fuentes explained that he and his far-right squad of online trolls “support Trump” but that they viewed his 2024 campaign as being “hijacked” by lobbyists, consultants, and donors that had aided Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents. At the time, Fuentes believed they were “blowing it.”

In recent weeks, Fuentes has been vocal about opposing the H-1B visa work program, which Elon Musk has ardently defended as a solution to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the United States.