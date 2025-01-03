Trump Fans Are Finding Out How Much He Actually Cares About Them
Spoiler alert: It’s not a lot.
Far-right voters are waking up to the fact that Donald Trump and his MAGA acolytes don’t have voters at the forefront of their mind.
White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes had a harsh message for his followers on Thursday, pitching that conservative leadership won’t care about their base until it benefits their odds of staying in power.
“Sorry. Thank you for your vote, now go fuck yourself,” Fuentes said. “That’s the message from the Republican Party for the next four, eight, 16, 100, 1,000 years. Thank you for your vote, now go fuck off until the next election.”
Fuentes briefly pulled his support from Trump in August, writing on X that he was declaring a “groyper war” on the Republican nominee. Fuentes explained that he and his far-right squad of online trolls “support Trump” but that they viewed his 2024 campaign as being “hijacked” by lobbyists, consultants, and donors that had aided Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents. At the time, Fuentes believed they were “blowing it.”
In recent weeks, Fuentes has been vocal about opposing the H-1B visa work program, which Elon Musk has ardently defended as a solution to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the United States.
Opponents of the immigration program—and Musk’s position—claim that the H-1B visa disincentivizes companies to hire American labor.
On Thursday, that stance shockingly found Fuentes aligned with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who called out Musk and other Silicon Valley billionaires for over-leveraging the work visa program to dump good-paying American jobs in favor of absurdly underpaid foreign labor.
In a formal statement, Sanders’s office noted that in 2022 and 2023, “the top 30 corporations using this program laid off at least 85,000 American workers while they hired over 34,000 new H-1B guest workers.”
Fuentes reshared the statement on X, writing, “Bernie Sanders is right. Elon and Trump are wrong.”