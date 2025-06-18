Ted Cruz Loses It After Embarrassing Tucker Carlson Interview on Iran

Tucker Carlson exposed Senator Ted Cruz’s complete deference to Israel by asking him some very basic questions about Iran. Cruz was unable to answer, falling into one rhetorical trap after another until he snapped. The moment, a preview of Wednesday’s The Tucker Carlson Show, quickly went viral.

“How many people live in Iran by the way?” Carlson asked the Texas senator.

“I don’t know the population,” Cruz replied.

“At all?”

“No, I don’t know the population”

“You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” Carlson replied, clearly surprised.

“How many people are living there?” Cruz asked.

“92 million.… How could you not know that?”

“I don’t sit around memorizing population tables.”

“Well, it’s kind of relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government.”

Cruz grew continuously frustrated, calling Carlson’s line of questioning “cute,” while Carlson expressed alarm over the fact that a sitting Republican senator didn’t know very simple information about the country he’s calling for a U.S.-orchestrated coup in. Then, Cruz proceeded to slip.

“You don’t believe they’re trying to murder Trump because you’re not calling for military strikes against them in retaliation,” Carlson said.

“We are carrying out military strikes today—”

“You said Israel was,” Carlson replied, his ears perking up.

“Right, with our help. I said ‘we.’ Israel is leading them; we’re supporting them.”

“Well, this, you’re breaking news here because the U.S. government last night denied, the National Security Council spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel’s behalf in any offensive capacity.”

“We’re not bombing them, Israel’s bombing them,” Cruz replied, splitting hairs.

“You just said we were.… This is high stakes, you’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.”

Cruz tried to clean up his mess after-the-fact and stuck to the same talking points.

“Did a long interview w/ Tucker. He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran. I declined to play that silly game,” he said. “WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ & falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.”