Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Adds Trillions to the Deficit, CBO Says
The Congressional Budget Office has just poured fuel over the Republican fight on the budget.
The Congressional Budget Office’s most recent score of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act is the worst one to date.
The agency estimates the legislation would add $2.4 trillion to the national deficit over the next 10 years. Most of that deficit would happen “in the first four years when it has the most tax cuts,” wrote PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins
The bill is expected to cut $1.3 trillion in spending, but also cut $3.7 trillion in total revenue, leading to the massive deficit. (The report also estimates that 10.9 million people will lose their health care by 2034 because of cuts to Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.)
This report will make it even more difficult to get this bill through the Senate, as it gives Democrats, Elon Musk, and the few actual fiscal conservatives left in the GOP even more fodder for their criticism and opposition to the bill.
MAGA Republicans backing the bill continue to claim that the CBO is biased, rather than make any concessions, and it appears that the GOP will try to force the bill through regardless.
At its core, the OBBBA is a classic Republican budget bill that provides tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations while making unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and food stamps. For it to cut so much from social programs only to saddle the country with trillions of dollars in debt is unfortunately ironic, and will hurt poor, working Americans more than anyone else. This recent CBO report only reinforces that.