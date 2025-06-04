Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Adds Trillions to the Deficit, CBO Says

The bill is expected to cut $1.3 trillion in spending, but also cut $3.7 trillion in total revenue, leading to the massive deficit. (The report also estimates that 10.9 million people will lose their health care by 2034 because of cuts to Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.)

This report will make it even more difficult to get this bill through the Senate, as it gives Democrats, Elon Musk, and the few actual fiscal conservatives left in the GOP even more fodder for their criticism and opposition to the bill.

MAGA Republicans backing the bill continue to claim that the CBO is biased, rather than make any concessions, and it appears that the GOP will try to force the bill through regardless.