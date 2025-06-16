Mike Lee Flies off Rails With Disgusting Joke About Minnesota Assassin
The Utah senator showed a basic disregard for the facts—and a disturbing lack of empathy—in a series of tweets.
Utah Senator Mike Lee is under fire for claiming, without a shred of evidence, that the man who gunned down Minnesota Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband John in their home on Sunday was a radical leftist.
“This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee posted on X, with the horrifying image of Boetler wearing a human face mask and heavily armed. Lee, who is 54 years old, tweets under the handle “@BasedMikeLee.”
“Nightmare on Waltz [sic] Street,” Lee posted again, referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Elon Musk also felt the need to chime in, writing, “the far left is murderously violent,” on X. Not only did these posts display an appalling lack of basic human empathy, they were also wrong. The shooter, Vance Boelter, was appointed by Walz to a bipartisan advisory board in 2019—the apparent basis for the unfounded conspiracy theory that he was a radical leftist. In fact, he is a Republican, a Trump supporter, and an anti-gay evangelical preacher, as confirmed by his own roommate, David Carlson.
“Carlson—his roommate and best friend, known him since fourth grade—did say Boelter voted for Trump and that he was a strong supporter,” Minneapolis’s KARE TV reported. Boelter also had multiple other Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, on his hitlist.
“1. Reports increasingly confirm that this deranged man was conservative. 2. Using this tragedy to push your own political agenda is disgraceful, people are dead. 3. Saying this on Father’s Day, a day you should be spending quality time with your loved ones, is extremely sad,” Nina Turner added.
“Hey @elonmusk, the person who killed my daughter and 16 others was a Trump and MAGA supporter. The person who killed at Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, MAGA. Those who attacked DC on January 6th causing the death of police, MAGA. I could go on,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. “Violence must be condemned. If your only interested in politicizing it, then move on and fuck off.”
The right is so eager to claim that the left is prone to violence that they’ll just spread sensationalist lies that are so weak they can be debunked in minutes. All while they are just as apt, if not more, to political violence than the left.