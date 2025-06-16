Joni Ernst’s Sick Response to Medicaid Cuts Has Tanked Her Career
When Joni Ernst quipped that “we all are going to die,” she probably wasn’t referring to her reelection prospects.
Will Iowa Senator Joni Enst call it quits after her humiliating defense of Donald Trump’s budget bill?
Several Republican aides, consultants, and strategists told The Wall Street Journal that there was widespread speculation Ernst would not seek another term in the Senate.
At a disastrous town hall in late May, Ernst was discussing the Trump-backed “one big beautiful bill,” which will kick an estimated 5.4 million people off of Medicaid. A constituent cried out, “People will die!”
“Well, we all are going to die,” Ernst shot back.
As it turns out, Iowans didn’t appreciate the Republican senator getting existential, and now the embattled senator has delayed her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser until October. Typically, Ernst—who has been in office since 2015—holds the event in June.
Ernst’s “political ascent within the GOP has stalled,” the Journal reported.
But for now, it’s all just speculation. Earlier this month, Ernst brought on Bryan Kraber to manage her 2026 reelection campaign, signaling her intent to turn her sinking ship around.